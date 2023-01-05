 

SZA Vacationing With 'SOS' Producer ThankGod4Cody After Bill Nye Dating Rumors

The 'Kill Bill' hitmaker is photographed frolicking on the beach with the music producer, who helped her make her first Billboard 200 No. 1 album, in Hawaii.

  • Jan 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - SZA and ThankGod4Cody have proven to make a good team at work, but they appear to be more than that. The R&B singer/songwriter looks close to the record producer as they were vacationing together in Hawaii.

On Wednesday, January 4, the Grammy Award winner, whose real name is Solana Imani Rowe, was photographed hitting the beach with her longtime collaborator ThankGod4Cody. They looked excited when frolicking in the water, smiling from ear to ear.

SZA bared her hot body in a low-cut pink and white bikini with matching bottoms and a sarong, after shocking fans with her plastic surgery revelation on her song "SOS". "So classic, that ass so fat, it look natural, it's not," she sings on the title track of her latest album.

As for ThankGod4Cody, who helped her make the Billboard 200 No. 1 album, he went shirtless and wore a pair of black-and-brown swimming trunks while pulling his hair up. At one point, he held SZA's hands up as she stood in front of him.

Further fueling their dating rumors, the producer posted a short video of SZA in the water with her back to him to his Instagram Stories. They, however, were not alone during the beach outing as the 33-year-old beauty was also pictured having a chat with another guy while sitting on the beach.

The "I Hate U" hitmaker suffered a wardrobe malfunction as her nipple appeared to slip out of her bikini top, but she seemingly didn't notice it as she continued giggling with the mystery man.

SZA and ThankGod4Cody have been working together for years. He helped her deliver her debut album "Ctrl" (2017) and is credited on 7 songs of her second album "SOS" (2022), which recently broke the record for the biggest streaming week ever for an R&B album.

Her successful music career aside, SZA was recently hit with dating rumors linking her to author/comedian Bill Nye after they were pictured posing together. She, however, quickly shut down the speculation as she responded, "To hell .. yall gotta go to hell" on Twitter with a bunch of crying emojis.

