Andy Cohen Insists He Didn't See Ryan Seacrest During NYE Broadcast Following Snub Claim

Cover Images/BauerGriffin/Adam Nemser TV

When sharing his side of the in a new episode of 'Radion Andy', the 54-year-old 'Watch What Happens Live' host sets aside time to call his pal Anderson Cooper to back up his claim.

Jan 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Andy Cohen has shut down Ryan Seacrest's snubbing claim. After the latter alleged that he was ignored by the former during their respective New Year's Eve broadcasts, the "Real Housewives" producer insisted that he didn't even see the "American Idol" host.

The 54-year-old shared his side of the in the Wednesday, January 4 episode of "Radion Andy". He said, "Ryan, I don't know. He's got a bug up about me - two weeks in a row."

Andy went on to watch "Live with Ryan and Kelly", in which Ryan told his co-host Kelly Ripa and the audience, "It was funny because my big stage was right in front of [Anderson Cooper] and Andy." He added, "When I was not working, I was trying to get their attention."

"I thought maybe I was in the shot. I just wanted to wave and say hi. They have a great show," the 48-year-old continued. "And Anderson, the best. He turns around and he says, 'Have a good show.' Very nice. Andy did not turn around."

Upon hearing Ryan's statement, Andy stressed, "I don't even know." He went on to elaborate, "I didn't see Anderson turn around and wave. Usually what Anderson will do - and I should call him back and ask him about this frankly - if he's waving at Ryan, he'll say to me, 'Hey, there's Ryan' and then I'll turn around and wave. But he didn't do that."

Andy then called Anderson to back up his claim. After Anderson asked, "Oh, you're gonna get me involved in a thing with Seacrest?" Andy responded, "Yeah, this is a you and I thing because he said on the show that you very politely turned around and waved to him and mouthed to him have a good show and that I didn't turn around."

"What the point I was just making on the show was usually if one of us sees Ryan and turns around and waves, we'll say to the other, 'Oh, there's Seacrest,' " the Bravo executive continued. "So I'm saying, you didn't say that to me this year."

Anderson later explained that he "just happened to turn" and he saw Ryan and they both waved at each other. After ending the call with his pal, the "Watch What Happens Live" host emphasized that he didn't purposely ignore the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" producer by saying, "I didn't see him."

You can share this post!