Ryan Seacrest Alleges Andy Cohen Ignores Him During NYE Broadcast

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' producer previously applauded CNN's decision to cut down on drinking both on and off-camera during its New Year's Eve programming after Andy's diss.

Jan 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - The drama between Ryan Seacrest and Andy Cohen isn't over just yet. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" producer alleged that the Bravo executive ignored him during their respective New Year's Eve specials.

The 48-year-old brought up his claim in the Tuesday, January 3 episode of "Live with Ryan and Kelly". He first told his co-host Kelly Ripa, "It was funny because my big stage was right in front of [Anderson Cooper] and Andy."

"When I was not working, I was trying to get their attention... I thought maybe I was in the shot. I just wanted to wave and say hi. They have a great show," the American Idol host added. He then recalled, "And Anderson, the best. He turns around and he says, 'Have a good show.' Very nice. Andy did not turn around."

Ryan's claim, however, was shut down by Kelly. The wife of Mark Consuelos said Andy did try to say hello to Ryan. "That's not true. He said he was trying to get your attention," the 52-year-old stated.

During the 2021 New Year's Eve coverage, Andy drunkenly dissed Ryan when commenting on the lineup on ABC's competing New Year's Eve show. "There's lots of smoke coming from Ryan Seacrest's group of losers that are performing behind us," Andy said at that time. "I mean, with all due [respect] if you've been watching ABC tonight, you've seen nothing. I'm sorry. It's true."

Andy has expressed his remorse. However, Ryan seemingly didn't take the diss lightly as he low-key clapped back at the former earlier this week. "I don't advocate drinking when one is on the air. I don't know how that started as a tradition, but it's probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN," Ryan told Entertainment Weekly.

"There's some pretty respectable people or at least one, right?" Ryan further stated. "I think there's a serious journalist and then a friend of mine who has a lot of fun, but it's probably a good idea [to scale back]."

