Marilyn Manson Dropped From Rape and Abuse Lawsuit Filed by Ashley Morgan Smithline

Instagram/ABC Celebrity

Jan 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Marilyn Manson can now breathe a little easier. The "Sweet Dreams" rocker has been dropped from a rape and abuse lawsuit filed by Ashley Morgan Smithline after a judge tossed it out.

The lawsuit has been dismissed because Ashley failed to replace her former legal counsel. She was told to find a new representation by December 5, 2022, after her ex-attorney, Jay D. Ellwanger, decided to withdraw from her case.

Unfortunately, Ashley couldn't find Jay's replacement. Thus, the case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning she can refile the same claim at a later time if she wishes to do so.

Satisfied by the judge's decision, Marilyn's attorney Howard King told Page Six, We thank and commend Ashley Smithline for dismissing her claims against Brian Warner without seeking or receiving anything in return."

"Ms. Smithline has refused to be manipulated by others who are trying to pursue their own agendas against Mr. Warner," the lawyer added. "We wish her well and will continue to work to assure that a significant price will be paid by those who have tried to abuse our legal system."

Ashley first brought up the accusation in February 2021. She wrote on Instagram that she suffered "abuse, sexual violence, physical violence, and coercion."

Ashley, who dated Marilyn for two years after meeting in the summer of 2010, offered more details about her torture in a new interview with PEOPLE. She told the outlet that her ex bit, whipped, cut her and carved his initials into her thigh. "I was brainwashed, and it makes me feel disgusting," she admitted.

"He cut me on my stomach and then drank my blood. Then, he had me drink his," she went on noting. "The more I let him hurt me, the more I loved him and the more I was proving myself to him."

