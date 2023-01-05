T.J. Holmes' Estranged Wife 'Disappointed' by His Affair With Amy Robach

Instagram/Cover Images/ROGER WONG Celebrity

Marilee Fiebig released a statement via her divorce attorney, Stephanie Lehman, on Wednesday, January 4, one week after T.J. filed paperwork to end their nearly 13-year marriage.

Jan 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - T.J. Holmes' estranged wife has broken her silence on his affair with Amy Robach. In a statement through her lawyer, Marilee Fiebig said she was left "disappointed" by the "Good Morning America" co-hosts' scandal.

"During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter," Stephanie Lehman, head of the New York/New Jersey family law practice Phillips Nizer, told Daily Mail. "To that end T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible."

"Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.'s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter," the lawyer added. "Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."

T.J. himself has filed for divorce from Marilee after nearly 13 years of marriage. As for Amy, she is still legally married to former "Melrose Place" star Andrew Shue when she started having a romantic relationship with T.J. They, however, have reportedly separated since August.

T.J. and Amy recently enjoyed the holiday together while they await the results of ABC's internal investigation into their relationship. The pair have been taken off the air since early December, days after news of their romantic relationship broke, and the network has not announced whether they will return to co-host "GMA3".

On December 28, the pair were caught packing on PDAs while taking a stroll in sunny Miami, Florida. Aside from sharing kisses, the couple laughed together as they were engaged in a conversation.

In some photos that surfaced online, the 49-year-old could be seen wrapping her arms around her boyfriend's as she leaned her head on his shoulder. For the outing, the mom of two wore a black halter top and leopard-print skirt. Her beau, in the meantime, kept it simple in a white T-shirt and khaki pants. The pair completed their looks with sunglasses.

You can share this post!