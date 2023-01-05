Stephen 'tWitch' Boss to Be Laid to Rest in Los Angeles Private Funeral

Instagram Celebrity

The 'So You Think You Can Dance' judge, who committed suicide at the age of 40 on December 13, 2022, reportedly will be laid to rest with a private memorial service held by his family.

AceShowbiz - A funeral will be held in Los Angeles for Stephen "tWitch" Boss. Following his tragic death last month, the former DJ of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is going to be laid to rest with a private memorial service held by his family.

The intimate funeral, which will be taking place on Wednesday, January 4 afternoon, will be attended only by the late dancer's family. However, there will be a second and larger celebration of life for his friends in the near future, according to TMZ.

tWitch committed suicide on December 13, 2022. He was found dead at the age of 40 in a room at the Oak Tree Motel, 15 minutes walk from his family home. It's been reported he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The "So You Think You Can Dance" judge allegedly left a suicide note in his room. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that police discovered his final message at the scene of his death, which contained vague references to issues he had been battling.

The specifics of the challenges are unclear, but Stephen's wife Allison Holker reportedly told police there were no "issues" with the DJ before he took his life. An insider also told the outlet that the late star, who shared children Weslie, 14, Maddox, six, and three-year-old Zaia with Allison, was not suffering financial woes before his death, despite unsubstantiated online rumors he had lost a fortune in cryptocurrency investments.

Many were left shocked by tWitch's passing, including Ellen DeGeneres. On December 23, the former TV host revealed that she was still in a grieving process, saying, "Hey everybody, I just wanted to say that the past 11 days have been really tough for everyone... Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it - we will never make sense of it."

"And the holidays are hard, I think, anyway, but I think the best thing we can do to honor tWitch is to laugh, and hug each other and to play games and dance and sing," the comedienne added. "That's the way we honor him… we do the things he loved to do."

