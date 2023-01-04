 

Marilee Fiebig Shows Support for Andrew Shue's Family Amid T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Affair

Cover Images/Walter McBride
T.J.'s estranged wife is caught liking a photo shared by Andrew's son featuring the actor hanging out with his kids while the 'Good Morning America' anchors spend the holiday together.

  • Jan 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue have at least one thing in common now and she knows exactly what he needs amid T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's affair. The attorney has shown support for Andrew's family while they are going through separation from their respective spouses.

T.J.'s estranged wife was caught liking a photo shared by Andrew's son Nate Shue, whom he shares with former partner Jennifer Hageney. In the image posted on the 26-year-old's Instagram page on December 27, the actor sat on a couch with Nate and his two other sons while on a getaway to Montana.

"RIDERS ON THE STORM. ON TO '23," Nate captioned the snap.

According to Us Weekly, Marilee "liked" the post, though she has since deleted her "like" as her name no longer shows up under Nate's over 3,000 likes.

The photo surfaced while Amy and T.J. were traveling together to Miami, Florida ahead of New Year's Eve. On December 26, were seen stocking up on beer and supplies as soon as they arrived in what seemed to be their final destination for the holiday, after waiting for their flight to the Sunshine State at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport earlier that day.

Not hiding their feelings for each other, the two "Good Morning America" anchors were caught locking lips while on a romantic stroll on a pier on Wednesday, December 28. They packed on the PDA in front of plenty of bystanders, with Amy hanging on to her 45-year-old boyfriend's arm while enjoying the view.

They also sat down to enjoy cocktails, light bites and conversation as they took in their stunning seaside view. At their table, the lovebirds also managed to sneak in a few pecks on each other's lips, shoulders and cheeks.

On Thursday, Amy and T.J. returned to New York City ahead of NYE.

