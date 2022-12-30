Amy Robach's Ex Andrew Shue Hangs Out With His Kids as She and T.J. Holmes Go on Trip to Miami

Cover Images/Roger Wong/INSTARimages Celebrity

The 'Melrose Place' star's son gives a look at how the actor is spending the holiday without his estranged wife while she's vacationing with her lover and 'Good Morning America' co-anchor.

AceShowbiz - Andrew Shue keeps himself surrounded by his loved ones this holiday season despite his split from Amy Robach. The 55-year-old actor hangs out with his kids amid his estranged wife's affair with T.J. Holmes.

The former "Melrose Place" star resurfaced in a family photo shared by his son Nate Shue, whom he shares with former partner Jennifer Hageney. In the picture posted by the 26-year-old on Instagram on Wednesday, December 28, Andrew sat on a couch with Nate and his two other sons while on a getaway to Montana.

"RIDERS ON THE STORM. ON TO '23," Nate captioned the snap.

The comment section was soon flooded with supportive messages for Nate and his father Andrew. "You are loved Andrew!" one user wrote. Another said, "You're dad was always the good guy on Melrose...it appears that has never changed and translates to real life now...I grew up two brothers also...we gathered strength from life's storms together and on our own...do the same with your brothers...you guys got this."

"These dark days will pass one day for all of you. It's a tough process but you can all come thru to the other side. Don't let her actions destroy all you still have to experience, live and love for," a third person added. "Keep moving forward and let the emotion out when it hits."

Meanwhile, Amy is currently on vacation with T.J. The two were spotted in Miami, Florida, on Monday. They were stocking up on beer and supplies as soon as they arrived in what seemed to be their final destination for the holiday, after waiting for their flight to the Sunshine State at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport earlier that day.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Amy was seen pushing a trolley full of groceries, including a box of Stella Artois, which she and T.J. later loaded into the Ford truck they are renting. T.J. was also seen carrying a dozen eggs, probably to avoid it being crushed under the rest of other items, while he put his backpack in the bed of the truck.

They were still wearing the same clothes that they donned when they were spotted at the Atlanta airport, but Amy's hair looked a bit messy after the flight. As for T.J., he added a black hooded jacket on top of his white T-shirt to fight the chilling weather.

On Wednesday, T.J. also filed for divorce from his estranged wife Marilee Fiebig. He filed the paperwork in New York City, seeking to end his nearly 13 years of marriage to the Atlanta-area attorney.

The pair married on March 1, 2010 and have a daughter, Sabine, who was born in January 2013. After news of his affair with Amy broke, it was revealed that T.J. and Marilee had separated in August.

Meanwhile, Amy was reported to have separated from her husband Andrew in August and they were "about ready to settle their divorce" before her secret relationship with her "Good Morning America" co-anchor was exposed in November.

