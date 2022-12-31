 

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Caught Locking Lips During Miami Trip

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Caught Locking Lips During Miami Trip
ABC/Paula Lobo
Celebrity

The two 'Good Morning America' anchors, who are still legally married to their respective partners, enjoy the holiday together while they await the results of ABC's internal investigation into their relationship.

  • Dec 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach remained unbothered by criticism over their affair scandal. The two "Good Morning America" anchors were recently caught on camera enjoying a makeout session during their trip to Miami.

Holmes and Robach packed on PDAs while taking a stroll in sunny Florida on Wednesday, December 28. Aside from sharing kisses, the couple laughed together as they were engaged in a conversation.

In some photos that surfaced online, the 49-year-old could be seen wrapping her arms around her boyfriend's as she leaned her head on his shoulder. For the outing, the mom of two wore a black halter top and leopard-print skirt.

Her beau, in the meantime, kept it simple in a white T-shirt and khaki pants. The pair completed their looks with sunglasses.

  Editors' Pick

One day later, Holmes and Robach arrived back in New York City. On Thursday, they were spotted standing on an escalator, dressed in black.

Robach and Holmes are enjoying the holiday together while they await the results of ABC's internal investigation into their relationship. The pair have been taken off the air since early December, days after news of their romantic relationship broke, and the network has not announced whether they will return to co-host "GMA3".

It was also unveiled that Holmes has filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, after nearly 13 years of marriage. The now-exes married on March 1, 2010 and have a daughter, Sabine, who was born in January 2013.

As for Robach, she is still legally married to former "Melrose Place" star Andrew Shue when she started having a romantic relationship with Holmes. They, however, have reportedly separated since August. She has two daughters, Ava and Analise, from her previous marriage to Tim McIntosh.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Days of Our Lives' Gives Jennifer Aniston's Late Dad 'Sunset' Sendoff in Final Appearance on Show

Jessie James Decker Declares Criticism Over Kids' Abs 'Doesn't Bother' Her
Related Posts
T.J. Holmes Divorcing Wife of 12 Years Marilee Fiebig Amid Amy Robach Affair

T.J. Holmes Divorcing Wife of 12 Years Marilee Fiebig Amid Amy Robach Affair

Latest News
Jessie James Decker Declares Criticism Over Kids' Abs 'Doesn't Bother' Her
  • Dec 31, 2022

Jessie James Decker Declares Criticism Over Kids' Abs 'Doesn't Bother' Her

'Days of Our Lives' Gives Jennifer Aniston's Late Dad 'Sunset' Sendoff in Final Appearance on Show
  • Dec 31, 2022

'Days of Our Lives' Gives Jennifer Aniston's Late Dad 'Sunset' Sendoff in Final Appearance on Show

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Caught Locking Lips During Miami Trip
  • Dec 31, 2022

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Caught Locking Lips During Miami Trip

Kate Hudson Torn Between Whether to Have Lavish or Low-Key Wedding With Fiance
  • Dec 31, 2022

Kate Hudson Torn Between Whether to Have Lavish or Low-Key Wedding With Fiance

Cheryl Burke Says 2022 'Did Everything It Could to Try and Break' Her Following Divorce
  • Dec 31, 2022

Cheryl Burke Says 2022 'Did Everything It Could to Try and Break' Her Following Divorce

Andy Cohen Loves John Mayer for Openly Saying 'Stuff That Straight Guys Don't Normally Say'
  • Dec 31, 2022

Andy Cohen Loves John Mayer for Openly Saying 'Stuff That Straight Guys Don't Normally Say'

Most Read
Lil Nas X Reveals He Has a Secret Son, Shares First Photos
Celebrity

Lil Nas X Reveals He Has a Secret Son, Shares First Photos

Kanye West Has Been Missing for Weeks, Ex-Associate Says

Kanye West Has Been Missing for Weeks, Ex-Associate Says

Mariah Carey's Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Is 'Like a Second Father' to Her Kids

Mariah Carey's Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Is 'Like a Second Father' to Her Kids

SZA Laughs Off Rumors She's Dating Bill Nye

SZA Laughs Off Rumors She's Dating Bill Nye

Juelz Santana's Wife Kimbella Shares Thirst Trap to Announce Their Split

Juelz Santana's Wife Kimbella Shares Thirst Trap to Announce Their Split

Kel Mitchell's Daughter Accuses Him of Being an Absent Dad, Calls Him 'Fake'

Kel Mitchell's Daughter Accuses Him of Being an Absent Dad, Calls Him 'Fake'

Lil Baby Shows Gratitude to Fans Helping Him Following Car Accident

Lil Baby Shows Gratitude to Fans Helping Him Following Car Accident

Gervonta Davis Declares He Doesn't Want to Fight Anymore After Domestic Violence Arrest

Gervonta Davis Declares He Doesn't Want to Fight Anymore After Domestic Violence Arrest

Report: Princess Eugenie Hopes to Reunite Prince Harry and Prince William Amid Their Feud

Report: Princess Eugenie Hopes to Reunite Prince Harry and Prince William Amid Their Feud