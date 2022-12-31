T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Caught Locking Lips During Miami Trip

ABC/Paula Lobo Celebrity

The two 'Good Morning America' anchors, who are still legally married to their respective partners, enjoy the holiday together while they await the results of ABC's internal investigation into their relationship.

Dec 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach remained unbothered by criticism over their affair scandal. The two "Good Morning America" anchors were recently caught on camera enjoying a makeout session during their trip to Miami.

Holmes and Robach packed on PDAs while taking a stroll in sunny Florida on Wednesday, December 28. Aside from sharing kisses, the couple laughed together as they were engaged in a conversation.

In some photos that surfaced online, the 49-year-old could be seen wrapping her arms around her boyfriend's as she leaned her head on his shoulder. For the outing, the mom of two wore a black halter top and leopard-print skirt.

Her beau, in the meantime, kept it simple in a white T-shirt and khaki pants. The pair completed their looks with sunglasses.

One day later, Holmes and Robach arrived back in New York City. On Thursday, they were spotted standing on an escalator, dressed in black.

Robach and Holmes are enjoying the holiday together while they await the results of ABC's internal investigation into their relationship. The pair have been taken off the air since early December, days after news of their romantic relationship broke, and the network has not announced whether they will return to co-host "GMA3".

It was also unveiled that Holmes has filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, after nearly 13 years of marriage. The now-exes married on March 1, 2010 and have a daughter, Sabine, who was born in January 2013.

As for Robach, she is still legally married to former "Melrose Place" star Andrew Shue when she started having a romantic relationship with Holmes. They, however, have reportedly separated since August. She has two daughters, Ava and Analise, from her previous marriage to Tim McIntosh.

