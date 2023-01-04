Keke Palmer Flaunts Pregnant Belly as She Enjoys Babymoon With Baby Daddy

Cover Images/KOI SOJER Celebrity

In addition to offering her fans and followers a closer look at her babymoon with her boyfriend Darius Jackson, the 'Akeelah and The Bee' actress candidly shares that she finds 'baby moving thing' 'weird.'

AceShowbiz - Keke Palmer is pregnant and happy. The "Akeelah and The Bee" actress offers her fans and followers a closer look at her babymoon with her boyfriend and baby daddy Darius Jackson.

On Tuesday, January 3, the "Nope" actress turned to her Instagram feed to share a series of the couple's vacation. In the first slide, the 29-year-old star, clad in a leopard-print swimsuit, could be seen cradling her growing pregnant belly while smiling at the camera.

Keke also included a selfie of her sporting a weird expression as she found out that "baby moving thing" is "weird." The post also included a video of her feeding fish, a photo of the couple posing in front of what appeared to be a private jet as well as some soothing footage from the beach and river.

In the caption of the post, Keke opened up about learning how to rest as she begins to take things easy. "happy new year. baby moon was in full affect," she began. "i'm really proud of myself for resting this trip. i am antsy by nature. i love having a schedule, even on vacation. i learned to at least schedule things leisurely so i have something to complete that's on brand with the theme of the season. which is, rest."

"i will refrain from saying 'soft girl life' or whatever new label the folks are using. && instead i'll just say that for me the theme is rest because, i can," Keke continued. "this season i am going to learn how to really take it easy."

Keke went on elaborating that she wants to learn "how to go slow (or slower than i have which is speedy for the average) because it definitely doesn't mean my drive and passion will end, just transform and evolve through a different tool."

"the point is. everything that's going to come is already in motion. all i have to do is enjoy," Keke assured herself. "be grateful and reap the benefits of those that came before me, all the sacrifices, all the prayers and all the power to be intentional and at EASE."

Near the end of her lengthy caption, Keke gave a special shout-out to SZA as she wore SZA X Crocs Classic Cozzzy Sandal for the trip. "i shared a lot. i might delete this. idk why, but cringeeee. love my crocs @sza," she wrote, before adding, "&& btw this baby moving thing is weirdddddd. slide four is how i feel about that. [red heart emoji]."

Keke announced that she and her boyfriend Darius are expecting their first child together during her opening monologue in the December 3 episode of "Saturday Night Live". "There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight - I am!" she said before debuting her pregnant belly.

