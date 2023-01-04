 

Gabrielle Union Admits to Feeling 'Entitled' to Cheat on First Husband Chris Howard

Gabrielle Union Admits to Feeling 'Entitled' to Cheat on First Husband Chris Howard
When stopping by 'Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard' podcast, the 'Bring It On' actress discusses her past relationship with the former NFL player which she describes as 'just dysfunctional from day one.'

AceShowbiz - Gabrielle Union is opening up about having an infidelity when she was married to ex Chris Howard back in the 2000s. During her appearance on "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard" podcast on Monday, January 2, the "Bring It On" star called her past relationship with the former NFL player "just dysfunctional from day one."

Recalling her first marriage, the 50-year-old actress said that it was "such a stupid relationship that should never have gotten out of the dating phase." She added, "I definitely was not getting Wife of the Year Awards."

"In our first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating," the "Being Mary Jane" star said, adding that she felt "entitled" to cheat following her then-husband's affair. Gabrielle, who is now married to Dwyane Wade, explained, "I was like, 'Oh, that's what you're doing? You're gonna feel this one.' And I just felt entitled to it as well. I was paying all the bills, I was working my a** off, and I felt that's what comes, the spoils of riches."

Eventually, Gabrielle came to understand that she was internally missing something within herself and became "horny for validation and having certain kinds of guys like me and want me." She went on noting, "[I wanted to] feel like I was worthy and good and valuable and deserving."

The former couple later went to a therapist, who wondered how they "made it out of the dating phase." Gabrielle recounted, "And [the therapist said] we should probably look for a way to amicably dissolve… because you have not one thing in common, no morals, no values. The only thing you have in common is other people, so why don't you just go be with other people?"

Gabrielle and Chris first met at a party in 1999 in Jacksonville, Fla. The actress and the former running back for the Jacksonville Jaguars then tied the knot in 2001 before splitting in November 2005.

