Cheryl Burke Throws Apparent Shade at Ex Matthew Lawrence Amid Chilli Romance
Making use of her Instagram account, the 'Dancing with the Stars' alum appears to shade her ex-husband following the confirmation of his romance with the TLC singer.

  • Jan 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cheryl Burke has seemingly reacted to the news that her ex-husband Matthew Lawrence is now dating TLC's Chilli, less than four months after the former couple finalized their divorce. Making use of her Instagram account, the "Dancing with the Stars" alum appears to shade her ex for moving on so fast.

On Tuesday, January 3, Cheryl wrote atop a black screen, "That was fast…" The cryptic post arrived just hours after Chilli and Matthew confirmed their romance by going Instagram official.

Cheryl Burke's IG Story

Cheryl Burke seemingly shaded Matthew Lawrence for moving on so fast.

The "No Scrubs" singer and the "Brotherly Love" actor shared a video in a joint Instagram post over the New Year's weekend. The clip saw them singing and dancing to A-ha's "Take on Me" in matching pajamas. In the caption, they wrote, "#NewYearsShenanigans #OnesieGang #WeCute."

The 51-year-old musician's rep also revealed to TMZ that the new lovebirds started dating just before Thanksgiving. It was said that the couple spent the holiday as well as Christmas together in Atlanta, where Chilli introduced her beau to her family.

Friends and fans were seemingly thrilled for the couple, who first sparked romance rumors after being spotted in Hawaii together in August. Danielle Fishel, who starred on "Boy Meets World" alongside Matthew, showed support as writing in the comments section, "This makes me very happy!!"

Meanwhile, one fan commented, "My 90s heart is bursting with joy for both of you!" Another follower gushed, "You guys are so cute."

The confirmation arrived just over three months after Matthew and Cheryl finalized their divorce. The professional dancer filed for divorce back on February 18 at a Los Angeles courthouse. She cited irreconcilable differences and listed their date of separation as January 7.

A source shared at the time that the couple had been "having issues for a while." The source added, "Cheryl has been leaning on her close girlfriends and trying to stay busy and go out and spend time with loved ones."

Another source added that the pair's divorce was "a long time coming." The informant continued, "They have a lot of history together, and while they hoped this time around would be different, it proved otherwise. They have been living separate lives for a couple months now."

