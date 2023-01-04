Jeremy Renner Shows Injuries in 1st Photo After Snowplow Accident

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

The 'Hurt Locker' actor says he's 'too messed up now to type,' but shares a picture of him lying in hospital bed that reveals his facial injuries after a snowplow ran over his leg.

Jan 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jeremy Renner is back on Instagram, just two days after he was rushed to hospital following a snowplow accident. Making use of his social media account, the actor gave an update from the hospital by sharing his first photo since the incident.

On Tuesday, January 3, the 51-year-old said he's "too messed up now to type," so he let the picture speak more than words. The snapshot shows him lying in a hospital bed with a breathing tube in his nose.

It also reveals his facial injuries, with Renner sporting a bruised eye and visible wound on the side of his face. "Thank you all for your kind words. [praying hands emoji]," he captioned the image. "Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

His followers were relieved to see the update from him. DJ Steve Aoki wrote, "Brother u r a superhero to all of us. U will get through this with flying colors. Love and positive energy to u!" Isla Fisher commented on the post, "Phew! I'm so happy you made this post. Sending you so much love and healing energy. We love you."

His rep additionally said on Tuesday, "Jeremy is making positive progress and is awake, talking and in good spirits. He remains in ICU in critical but stable condition. He is overwhelmed by the showing of love and support. The family asks for your continued thoughts while he heals with his close loved ones."

Renner was airlifted to the hospital on Sunday after a snowplow ran over him. According to TMZ, he was helping free a family member's car out of heavy snow near his home in Tahoe. At some point, the actor got out of his Snowcat to talk to the family member and the vehicle started to roll. The Hawkeye depicter tried to get back in the driver's seat, but was run over.

Investigators said there's no evidence Renner was impaired at the time of the accident and they're looking into the possibility of a mechanical failure. As reported before, the snowplow was towed on Sunday night, hours after the accident.

On Monday, his rep revealed the extent of his injuries, "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

