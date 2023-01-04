Tom Brady Donates $10,000 to Damar Hamlin's Charity as He Remains in ICU

Instagram Celebrity

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback also shares an encouraging message, which also hints at retirement, for the Buffalo Bills player as the latter is still in ICU after suffering cardiac arrest during game.

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady is extending a helping hand to fellow footballer Damar Hamlin. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback donates a whopping amount to the Buffalo Bills player as he remains in ICU after suffering a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of a game in Cincinnati.

On Tuesday, January 3, the seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen giving some of his $250 million fortune to Damar's charity. He donated $10,000 to the 24-year-old footballer's toy drive.

Damar's charity initially had a goal of $2,500 in donations. Prior to the kickoff of Monday night's game, the GoFundMe page donations had not surpassed $3,000. However, in the hours following his scary situation, millions of dollars poured in supporting the charity.

Several other current and former players across the NFL donated at least $1,000, including Andy Dalton, Devin McCourty, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Marcus Jones, Myles Bryant, Andrew Whitworth, Lawrence Guy, Brian Hoyer, Lloyd Cushenberry and Trey Lance, according to CBS Sports. Overall, around 170,000 people have made donations to the toy drive.

Tom also shared a message of support for Damar via his social media platforms. Interestingly, he hinted at retirement in his message. "We're praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa. Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play this game we love. Thankful for our communities in Cincinnati and Buffalo for the overwhelming level of care and support I know they'll continue to provide," he wrote on Twitter.

Tom Brady showed support to Damar Hamlin after his horror field collapse.

Damar collapsed after tackling Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins with less than six minutes remaining in the first quarter during the Monday game at Paycor Stadium. Medical personnel on the field administered CPR and used an AED to get his heart beating again. The game was temporarily suspended before it was then postponed. The league announced on Tuesday the "game will not be resumed this week."

Also on Tuesday, Damar's family thanked fans, saying they are "moved by the prayers" and "kind words" showered on the Buffalo Bills safety after his collapse on the field. The family also praised healthcare workers who immediately tended to the young athlete.

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time," according to the statement. "We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country."

"We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and health care professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar," the statement continued. "We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they've done."

