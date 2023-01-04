NBA YoungBoy's Ex Jania Meshell Expecting First Child With Dejounte Murray

Instagram Celebrity

The expectant model confirms her pregnancy more than two months after she threw shade at the 23-year-old Baton Rouge rapper for being a deadbeat father.

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Jania Meshell and Dejounte Murray. The model, who used to date NBA YoungBoy (YoungBoy Never Broke Again), revealed on Tuesday, January 3 that she is currently expecting her first child with the basketball pro player.

Jania broke the exciting news by sharing a black-and-white photo of herself showing off her growing baby bump. In the caption, she gushed, "We're patiently waiting on our little Princess Murray [one pink heart emoji] April 2023."

Meanwhile, on Instagram Story, Jania unleashed a video from their gender reveal party. At the fun-filled event, the pregnant star was seen holding a black balloon. Her beau later popped it and it has since erupted in pink confetti.

Following the announcement, Jania wrote on Twitter, "It really hurt me for weeks that I wasn't able to announce my pregnancy first." She added, "But now that I'm over it I'm ready to continue to enjoy this chapter."

In another tweet, Jania divulged, "Found out I was pregnant August 2022." She went on to note that she met her athlete boyfriend back in August 2019."

This arrived more than two months after Jania threw shade at YB for being a deadbeat father. She first wrote in an October post, "It's amazing seeing men be REAL FATHERS especially with me growing up without one I just love it for kids that actually have it."

"But boy oh boy us single moms out here with no break no financial help literally making it come together for our kids cause we have no other choice we got this," Jania added. Sending some encouragement to other single moms out there, she wrote, "It's not always going to be easy but remember why you're doing GREAT."

YoungBoy appeared to respond to Jania's tweets through his producer's Instagram page. He accused Jania's beau Dejounte of kicking his and Jania's son Kacey out of the car and making the boy walk.

"I'm a real shooter b***h. I was cool with him until he put my son out the car and made him walk," the 23-year-old emcee wrote on Instagram Stories. "Y'all don't want do this with me don't f**king lie on my dealing with my kids b***h tme and this money all I got."

"You know what you did b***h you ignored me for months now trying to play with me on here cause they called him gay (sad b***h)," he continued his rant. "single moms? You bum b***h you barley get book you live off his money."

