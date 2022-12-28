Ryan Seacrest Praises CNN's Decision to Axe Booze During New Year's Eve Broadcast

Cover Images/Brandi Benton/John Nacion TV

The decision is made after drunk Andy Cohen infamously took a jab at both Ryan and ABC while co-hosting CNN's 'New Year's Eve Live' special with Anderson Cooper last year.

AceShowbiz - Ryan Seacrest is weighing on CNN's decision to go sans alcohol during its New Year's Eve broadcast. In a new interview, the longtime host of ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" applauded the network's decision to cut down on drinking both on and off-camera during its New Year's Eve programming.

"I don't advocate drinking when one is on the air," Ryan told Entertainment Weekly on Monday, December 26. "I don't know how that started as a tradition but it's probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN."

Ryan shared that he and other ABC stars won't have alcohol until 1:05 A.M. He additionally admitted that viewers may not agree with CNN's choice to discourage alcohol consumption among its anchors and, in fact, probably "wish they would drink more."

"There's some pretty respectable people or at least one, right?" the 48-year-old TV personality joked of CNN's "New Year's Eve Live", which is co-hosted by friend duo Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. "I think there's a serious journalist and then a friend of mine who has a lot of fun, but it's probably a good idea."

The "Live with Kelly and Ryan" co-host added, "But I think they had something to say about my show at one point, which was I'm sure from the alcohol because, I don't think they would say what they said about our performers if they weren't drinking."

CNN's decision came after drunk Andy dissed Ryan during last year's New Year's Eve broadcast. Taking a jab at both Ryan and ABC, the 54-year-old Bravo executive producer said at the time, "If you look behind me, you'll see Ryan Seacrest's group of losers performing. I mean, with all due [respect], if you've been watching ABC tonight, you've seen nothing. I'm sorry."

Ryan then joked that he might even send over some goodies to his pals at CNN despite the diss. "But, you know, I think our show's a bigger, broader show and we will not drink until 1:05 in the morning," he claimed in his new interview. "Although, I might send them some Casa Dragones Tequila just to tempt them while they're on the air."

Following the jab, Andy admitted to regretting slamming Ryan on-air. "The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he's a great guy," Andy said in a January 3 episode of his SiriusXM's "Andy Cohen Live". "And I really regret saying that, and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it."

