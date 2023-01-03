 

Quavo All Smiles as He Resurfaces at Diddy's NYE Party After Takeoff's Funeral

The Migos star is seen for the first time at the star-studded bash hosted by the Bad Boy Records founder at the St. Barth, more than a month after his late groupmate was laid to rest.

  • Jan 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Quavo has seemingly returned to his old self after spending some time mourning the death of his groupmate Takeoff. The rapper has resurfaced at Sean "P. Diddy" Combs' New Year's Eve party following the funeral of his nephew.

In what marks his first photos since he was spotted at the memorial service for Takeoff, Quavo appeared to be in good spirits. He was seen flashing his grin while posing with Diddy and Meek Mill. Another picture from the festivities showed him all smiles while taking a picture with Meek and Lil Baby.

Quavo hanging out with Baby came as a surprise to some fans as the two rappers used to beef in the past. They seemed to have brushed aside their difference though as they were able to enjoy the party together.

Fans were thrilled to see Quavo and Baby patching things up between them. "Quavo and Baby back let's go," one person commented on DJ Akademiks' post featuring the photo of the trio. Another claimed, "Takeoff brought Baby and Quavo back together and I'm sure the same will happen with Offset, his loss was more than just music RIP to the rocket."

Drake, meanwhile, gushed over Quavo after the Migos star used an iced-out watch to tie his hair back. "Quavo you was on one last night crow," the Canadian star captioned a photo of Quavo's head from behind.

Diddy's party was also attended by his family, including his children and baby mamas, his on-and-off girlfriend Yung Miami as well as fellow hip-hop stars like Fabolous and French Montana.

Back in November, Quavo remembered Takeoff following the funeral of the slain rapper. "It's so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you [were] always with me and we did everything together. Thought we were gonna be pro wrestlers," he wrote on Instagram.

The 31-year-old added, "Nothing ever really bothered Take and he didn't bother anybody. He the most unbothered person in the world. He never go mad, he never raised his voice, and when he did, he silenced the room because what Take said was law and he wasn't changing his mind."

"This whole time I've been trying to figure what you really are to me because nephew wasn't it. We hated that word 'nephew' or when they said 'Unc and Phew' cuz we always knew we were closer than that and it made me feel old too," he continued. "But I knew you weren't my brother cuz you are my sister's son, so I couldn't say brother. Now I finally get it… you are OUR angel (sic)."

