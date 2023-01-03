 

Taraji P. Henson Claims She Hasn't Been 'Purely Happy in a Long Time'

Taraji P. Henson Claims She Hasn't Been 'Purely Happy in a Long Time'
During her appearance on Angie Martinez's 'In Real Life' podcast, the 52-year-old 'Empire' actress gets emotional while talking about her current state of happiness.

AceShowbiz - Taraji P. Henson opens up about mental health. During her appearance on Angie Martinez's "In Real Life" podcast, the "Empire" actress got emotional while she was talking about her current state of happiness.

When Angie asked, "How happy are you?" Taraji replied, "I don't know to be quite honest." Holding back her tears, the "Hidden Figures" star shared, "I thought I was happy but the things that I thought - Imma get emotional [and] I don't want to."

The 52-year-old actress continued, "The things that I thought was making me happy, they don't cut it anymore and so I'm in a place where 'what does that look like?' and I'm kind of spinning and to be quite honest with you Angie, I haven't been happy like purely happy in a long time. I haven't."

Taraji went on to say that she's aware her current mental status is "just a wake-up call." She shared that she's planning to find happiness, saying, "I'm still here. I'm still living, so that means I still have time to find [happiness]. And it's work, and it's OK, because it's for the benefit of me."

She went on to say that she hoped to find her happiness back on a solo trip to Bali. "I'm about to go to Bali for a month by myself. It's my own spiritual journey," she shared. "I gotta find my happiness and it's not in my friends, it's not in my momma, it's not in - you know, it's me, it's me and this is the work I gotta do."

This wasn't the first time for Taraji to speak about mental health. In December 2020, the host of "Peace of Mind With Taraji" claimed that she had grappled with suicidal thoughts during the pandemic. "[I'm] much better," Taraji revealed. "It's called suicide ideation, and it's not that you're really gonna go forth with it, it's just thoughts running through your mind when you're at your lowest. And for me, because I'm in therapy, I knew that saying it out loud and getting it out of my head would deaden it."

"I understand that I have to say it out loud so I can hear how ridiculous that sounds to me ... I get to hear it and then and it's not such a heavy thought anymore. Now it's out there and it's like, 'I don't feel like that anymore.' I release it," she explained.

