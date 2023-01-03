 

SZA's 'SOS' Spends Three Weeks Atop Billboard 200

With the new milestone, the 'Kiss Me More' singer's latest effort becomes the first RnB album by a woman to spend three weeks at No. 1 since Beyonce's self-titled effort back in 2013.

  • Jan 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - SZA's "SOS" continues to rule the Billboard 200. The new album from the R&B singer takes the No. 1 spot on the chart for a third straight and total week after earning 128,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending December 29, 2022, according to Luminate.

Of the number, SEA units comprise 126,500, equaling 168.73 million on-demand official streams of the set's tracks. Album sales comprise 1,000, while TEA units comprise 500. With the new milestone, "SOS" becomes the first R&B album by a woman to spend three weeks at No. 1 since Beyonce Knowles' self-titled effort back in 2013.

Back to the new chart, Taylor Swift's former leader "Midnights" is stationary at No. 2 with 106,000 equivalent album units. Meanwhile, Michael Buble's "Christmas" ascends from No. 5 to No. 3 with 62,000 units. Following it up is Metro Boomin's chart-topping "Heroes & Villains" that is a non-mover at No. 4 with 58,000 equivalent album units earned.

This week also sees Nat King Cole's "The Christmas Song" reaching a new peak after rising from No. 7 to No. 5 with 57,000 units. The album first topped out at No. 6 which was first achieved in January 2021. Occupying No. 6 is Drake and 21 Savage's former No. 1 "Her Loss" that earns 50,000 equivalent album units.

As for Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti", the album moves up from No. 10 to No. 7 after collecting 48,000 equivalent album units. "A Christmas Gift for You From Phil Spector" also climbs up to a new chart high, rising from No. 11 to No. 8 with 47,000 units.

Mariah Carey's "Merry Christmas" is a non-mover at No. 9 after earning 47,000 units. Rounding out the Top 10 is another Christmas album, Vince Guaraldi Trio's "A Charlie Brown Christmas" soundtrack, as it dips from No. 8 to No. 10 with 45,000 units.

Top Ten of Billboard 200:

  1. "SOS" - SZA (128,000 units)
  2. "Midnights" - Taylor Swift (106,000 units)
  3. "Christmas" - Michael Buble (62,000 units)
  4. "Heroes & Villain" - Metro Boomin (58,000 units)
  5. "The Christmas Song" - Nat King Cole (57,000 units)
  6. "Her Loss" - Drake & 21 Savage (50,000 units)
  7. "Un Verano Sin Ti" - Bad Bunny (48,000 units)
  8. "A Christmas Gift for You From Phil Spector" - Phil Spector (47,000 units)
  9. "Merry Christmas" - Mariah Carey (47,000 units)
  10. "A Charlie Brown Christmas" - Vince Guaraldi Trio (45,000 units)

