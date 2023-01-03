 

Selena Gomez Calls Her, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz 'Throuple' After Spending NYE Together

Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Only Murders in the Building' star jokes about her friendship with the cooking show host and the 'Bates Motel' actress, dubbing herself 'forever plus one.'

  • Jan 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez has poked fun at her newfound friendship Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz after spending New Year's Eve together. Giving a look at how they celebrated the new year, the singer/actress jokingly called the three of them a "throuple."

On Monday, January 1, the "Only Murders in the Building" star shared a photo of her sharing an embrace with the married couple on what looks like a yacht. The three were also snuggling up to each other on a net while aboard the ship, with the two ladies resting their heads on Brooklyn's tattooed arm, in another snap. "Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone," Selena captioned the pictures.

In another set of snapshots, Selena included photos of her playing Jenga with David Beckham's eldest son. She looked ecstatic as she appeared to have defeated the cooking show host in the game at the beach.

During the fun-filled trip, Selena, Brooklyn and Nicola were also joined by other friends. Wearing a white dress, the 30-year-old smiled to the camera while posing with her female friends on the shore with the ocean as the background.

As for the night portion of the celebration, they were all glammed up with Selena and Nicola matching in silver sequin dresses. They were watching fireworks while enjoying drinks on the beach. "Happy New Years y'all! You have no idea how much I love you all and appreciate you!" Selena wrote along with the snaps.

Selena also credited Valentino and tan artist Isabel Alysa for their looks that night. "Thank @maisonvalentino for me and my angels dresses! Felt like a fairy! Oh and @isabelalysa for making us look good!" she gave them a shout-out in a separate post.

Selena Gomez and Nicole Peltz's Matching Tattoos

Selena Gomez and Nicole Peltz got matching tattoos.

Further sealing her friendship with Nicola, Selena and the "Transformers: Age of Extinction" star have got themselves matching tattoos of the word "angel." The word, written in cursive, was etched in the inner part of their arms.

