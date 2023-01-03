Boosie Badazz Denounces Fentanyl, Recommends Crack as Alternative After Gangsta Boo's Death

Facebook/Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) is weighing in on the death of hip-hop legend Gangsta Boo, who reportedly died from a drug overdose. In a Twitter video, the Baton Rouge rapper pointed out the danger of fentanyl after it was said that the late star died after taking a fentanyl-laced substance.

Denouncing the use of fentanyl, Boosie urged people to go back to crack, which he claims to be a better alternative. "Ay, check this out, it's too many people dying in 2022 f**king with fentanyl," Boosie told his followers. "If you go be an addict you might need to go back to crack. Crackheads live longer than anybody, you still see them around."

"That fentanyl s**t is way stronger. If you can't shake it, go back to crack. You go be funnier [and] you go live longer. Food for thought," he continued. In the caption, Boosie stressed, "FENTANYL TOO DAM STRONG."

The "Wipe Me Down" emcee doubled down on his statement in a follow-up tweet. He wrote, "MILLIONS OF FENTANYL OVERDOSES. WHEN HAVE U HEARD OF CRACK OVERDOSES? U STILL SEE CRACKHEADS FROM 20 YEARS AGO n THEY FUNCTIONAL (they can fix anything)!" He continued, "U GET ON FENTANYL U DEAD N A WEEK FRFR."

While Boosie didn't mention Gangsta Boo in his posts, fans believed that he's referring to the late Memphis star. "Gangsta boo went in depth about drugs she used on Vlad a while back. She said she doesn't do pills because you never know what's in them. So to hear she and her brother OD'd from fentanyl is eerie," someone said. "They are lacing drugs with fentanyl Boosie," one fan wrote, adding, "Most times the user doesn't know they are consuming it."

Gangsta Boo was found lifeless on Sunday, January 1. TMZ reported that the former Three 6 Mafia rapper's sudden death appeared to be drug-related with a source telling the outlet that she was with her brother last night at a local concert. Her sibling started to overdose sometime in the night, requiring hospitalization.

While he ended up being okay, sources claimed that narcotics were found on Gangsta Boo's body when she was discovered deceased on Sunday. It was also said that a fentanyl-laced substance is believed to be at play. Police are launching an official investigation into the case.

