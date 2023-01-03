Jeremy Renner Airlifted to Hospital After Snowplow Ran Over His Leg, Facing 'Extensive' Injuries

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

The Marvel star reportedly lost a serious amount of blood but one of his neighbors, who is a doctor, was able to put a tourniquet on his leg until paramedics arrived.

AceShowbiz - Jeremy Renner was airlifted to the hospital following a snowplow accident on Sunday, January 1. Footage taken in the aftermath of the accident has surfaced online, showing a helicopter hovering before taking off from a cleared road surrounded by tons of snow with the actor inside.

In the clip obtained by TMZ, a red snowplow was also seen from afar, not too far away from where the helicopter took off. Several hours after the accident, the snowplow, called Snowcat, was being towed away at 8 P.M.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident happened on Sunday morning at his home in Nevada. He was plowing the road about a quarter from his Tahoe home so his family could get out after a massive New Year's eve storm.

A neighbor said the plowing machine accidentally ran over the Hawkeye depicter's leg, causing him to lose a tremendous amount of blood. Another neighbor, who is a doctor, was able to put a tourniquet on his leg until paramedics arrived.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a news release that officers responded to a "traumatic injury" in the area of Mount Rose Highway in Reno. Renner was loaded onto the chopper around 9:50 A.M.

A source close to the two-time Oscar nominee said "his injuries are extensive" and required two surgeries so far. His rep told TMZ that the 51-year-old suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and underwent surgery on Monday. He remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.

His family wants to express gratitude to the doctors and nurses looking after him, plus Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. His rep added that his family is "tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Renner, who lives about 25 miles outside Reno near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, previously posted videos of him using the snowplow. "Pave new paths Holiday adventures," he captioned one of the clips shared on his Instagram Stories about a week before the accident.

"Who is excited for the Holidays?" the "Avengers: Age of Ultron" star wrote over another clip of the same vehicle making the way over thick snow. On the third video he posted around the same time, he gave an update, "Nearly done with sledding hill for the kids."

