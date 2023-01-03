 

Jeremy Renner Airlifted to Hospital After Snowplow Ran Over His Leg, Facing 'Extensive' Injuries

Jeremy Renner Airlifted to Hospital After Snowplow Ran Over His Leg, Facing 'Extensive' Injuries
Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Celebrity

The Marvel star reportedly lost a serious amount of blood but one of his neighbors, who is a doctor, was able to put a tourniquet on his leg until paramedics arrived.

  • Jan 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jeremy Renner was airlifted to the hospital following a snowplow accident on Sunday, January 1. Footage taken in the aftermath of the accident has surfaced online, showing a helicopter hovering before taking off from a cleared road surrounded by tons of snow with the actor inside.

In the clip obtained by TMZ, a red snowplow was also seen from afar, not too far away from where the helicopter took off. Several hours after the accident, the snowplow, called Snowcat, was being towed away at 8 P.M.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident happened on Sunday morning at his home in Nevada. He was plowing the road about a quarter from his Tahoe home so his family could get out after a massive New Year's eve storm.

  Editors' Pick

A neighbor said the plowing machine accidentally ran over the Hawkeye depicter's leg, causing him to lose a tremendous amount of blood. Another neighbor, who is a doctor, was able to put a tourniquet on his leg until paramedics arrived.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a news release that officers responded to a "traumatic injury" in the area of Mount Rose Highway in Reno. Renner was loaded onto the chopper around 9:50 A.M.

A source close to the two-time Oscar nominee said "his injuries are extensive" and required two surgeries so far. His rep told TMZ that the 51-year-old suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and underwent surgery on Monday. He remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.

His family wants to express gratitude to the doctors and nurses looking after him, plus Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. His rep added that his family is "tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Renner, who lives about 25 miles outside Reno near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, previously posted videos of him using the snowplow. "Pave new paths Holiday adventures," he captioned one of the clips shared on his Instagram Stories about a week before the accident.

"Who is excited for the Holidays?" the "Avengers: Age of Ultron" star wrote over another clip of the same vehicle making the way over thick snow. On the third video he posted around the same time, he gave an update, "Nearly done with sledding hill for the kids."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Boosie Badazz Denounces Fentanyl, Recommends Crack as Alternative After Gangsta Boo's Death

Gangsta Boo's Family Denies Foul Play in Her Death
Related Posts
Jeremy Renner Paving 'New Paths' for Sledding Hill in Videos Before Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner Paving 'New Paths' for Sledding Hill in Videos Before Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner Hospitalized in 'Critical' Condition After 'Weather-Related Accident'

Jeremy Renner Hospitalized in 'Critical' Condition After 'Weather-Related Accident'

Jeremy Renner to Play Journalist David Armstrong in New Film About Opioid Epidemic

Jeremy Renner to Play Journalist David Armstrong in New Film About Opioid Epidemic

Jeremy Renner Builds Fire Station in 'Hot Zone' Lake Tahoe Following Wildfires

Jeremy Renner Builds Fire Station in 'Hot Zone' Lake Tahoe Following Wildfires

Latest News
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Enjoy 'Great Time' While Celebrating New Year Together
  • Jan 03, 2023

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Enjoy 'Great Time' While Celebrating New Year Together

Fans Troll Khloe Kardashian for Looking Like Taylor Swift in New Edited Pictorials
  • Jan 03, 2023

Fans Troll Khloe Kardashian for Looking Like Taylor Swift in New Edited Pictorials

Jennifer Lopez Shares Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos to Celebrate New Year
  • Jan 03, 2023

Jennifer Lopez Shares Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos to Celebrate New Year

Gangsta Boo's Family Denies Foul Play in Her Death
  • Jan 03, 2023

Gangsta Boo's Family Denies Foul Play in Her Death

Jeremy Renner Airlifted to Hospital After Snowplow Ran Over His Leg, Facing 'Extensive' Injuries
  • Jan 03, 2023

Jeremy Renner Airlifted to Hospital After Snowplow Ran Over His Leg, Facing 'Extensive' Injuries

Boosie Badazz Denounces Fentanyl, Recommends Crack as Alternative After Gangsta Boo's Death
  • Jan 03, 2023

Boosie Badazz Denounces Fentanyl, Recommends Crack as Alternative After Gangsta Boo's Death

Most Read
Video Shows Gangsta Boo's Home Being Secured With Police Line After She Allegedly Died From Overdose
Celebrity

Video Shows Gangsta Boo's Home Being Secured With Police Line After She Allegedly Died From Overdose

Graphic Pics of Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey's Injuries After Tory Lanez Shooting Emerged

Graphic Pics of Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey's Injuries After Tory Lanez Shooting Emerged

Romeo Miller and Master P Reunite in New Picture After Ending Their Feud

Romeo Miller and Master P Reunite in New Picture After Ending Their Feud

Kathy Griffin Blasts Andy Cohen Once Again for Claiming He Didn't Know Her in 2017 Interview

Kathy Griffin Blasts Andy Cohen Once Again for Claiming He Didn't Know Her in 2017 Interview

Kylie Jenner Reacts to Brody Jenner and Girlfriend Tia Blanco's Pregnancy Announcement

Kylie Jenner Reacts to Brody Jenner and Girlfriend Tia Blanco's Pregnancy Announcement

JoJo Siwa Showered With Praises After Flaunting Toned Physique in New Mirror Selfie

JoJo Siwa Showered With Praises After Flaunting Toned Physique in New Mirror Selfie

Cardi B Slays Performance With Offset at Wild New Year's Eve Bash in Miami

Cardi B Slays Performance With Offset at Wild New Year's Eve Bash in Miami

LaKeith Stanfield Shares New Year Pic With Fiancee Amid Baby Mama Drama

LaKeith Stanfield Shares New Year Pic With Fiancee Amid Baby Mama Drama

Angela Bassett Posts NYE Family Pic After Son Sparks Controversy With Michael B. Jordan Death Prank

Angela Bassett Posts NYE Family Pic After Son Sparks Controversy With Michael B. Jordan Death Prank