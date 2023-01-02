Video Shows Gangsta Boo's Home Being Secured With Police Line After She Allegedly Died From Overdose

Instagram Celebrity

The former Three 6 Mafia rapper, born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, suddenly passed away at the age of 43 and her label-mate DJ Paul K.O.M. confirmed the heartbreaking news on social media.

AceShowbiz - Gangsta Boo has sadly passed away. The former Three 6 Mafia rapper was found lifeless on Sunday, January 1. And now, a video circulating on social media saw the 43-year-old femcee's home being secured with police line as she allegedly died from an overdose.

The said footage saw her home in Memphis being surrounded by a few cops' cars. According to TMZ, her sudden death appeared to be drug-related with a source telling the outlet that she was with her brother last night at a local concert and that her sibling started to overdose sometime in the night, requiring hospitalization.

While he ended up being okay, it's reported that people familiar with Gangsta Boo's death scene insisted narcotics were found on her body and that a fentanyl-laced substance is believed to be at play.

It's also said that the police are launching an official investigation. An autopsy obviously needs to be done as well to see what the exact cause of death is.

Born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, the former rap group member's death was confirmed by her label-mate DJ Paul K.O.M., who posted a photo of her deejaying in tribute. Paul's Instagram post was flooded with condolences, with rapper 2 Chainz commenting, "Mannnn [crying face emoji]." Lil Jon added, "MAN WE WAS JUS TOGETHER 3 WEEKS AGO. REST WELL QUENN [folded hands emoji]."

A few hours before she was found deceased, Gangsta Boo turned to her Instagram page to share a "recap on some of my iconic moments of 2022." In the caption, she wrote, "Some of the things that I did in 2022! So fun and productive, climbed out my shell alot!! 2023 go be 23'n! Happy New 2023 everyone!"

Gangsta Boo was the second female member of Three 6 Mafia after Kay-9. The "Late Night Tip" raptress went on to release various solo albums in addition to appearing on the group's first five studio releases.

After joining Three 6 Mafia in the 1990s, Gangsta Boo left the group in the early 2000s to launch another solo album and numerous mixtapes. She was featured on songs from famous rappers including Gucci Mane, Outkast, The Game and more.

