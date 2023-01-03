 

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Enjoy 'Great Time' While Celebrating New Year Together

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Enjoy 'Great Time' While Celebrating New Year Together
Cover Images/Palace Lee
Celebrity

The 'Batman' actor and the model hosted a party at the Moxy Hotel in New York City on Saturday night, December 31, and they had a great time together, as they celebrated the start of 2023.

  • Jan 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse were "by each other's side" throughout New Year's Eve. The 36-year-old actor and the 30-year-old model hosted a party at the Moxy Hotel in New York City on Saturday night, December 31, and they had a great time together, as they celebrated the start of 2023.

A source told PEOPLE, "Rob and Suki had a great time. He had a table in the corner and was laughing a lot. He and Suki were by each other's side the entire night. It was a fun evening."

  Editors' Pick

Robert and Suki were joined at the party by some of their celebrity pals, including Emma Stone, Whitney Peak, Ian Bohen, Mischa Barton and Kelsey Asbille. Robert and Suki have been together for years, but they've always made a concerted effort to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

The actor first spoke about Suki in 2019 - but Robert admitted he was reluctant to talk about the model. The Hollywood star - who previously dated Kristen Stewart and FKA twigs - explained, "If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends better."

Robert admitted he was reluctant to be too open about his personal life. The actor - who starred in "The Batman" in 2022 - said, "I can't understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it's the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you're performing and when you're not will eventually get washed away and you'll go completely mad."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Bad Bunny Breaks Silence After He's Caught Throwing a Fan's Phone Into Water

Boosie Badazz Denounces Fentanyl, Recommends Crack as Alternative After Gangsta Boo's Death

Related Posts
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse All Smiles When Making Red Carpet Debut as Couple

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse All Smiles When Making Red Carpet Debut as Couple

Robert Pattinson Lands Production Deal With Warner Brothers Following 'The Batman' Role

Robert Pattinson Lands Production Deal With Warner Brothers Following 'The Batman' Role

Robert Pattinson, Lily Collins, Ewan McGregor Urge Fans to Donate to India Amid Covid Spike

Robert Pattinson, Lily Collins, Ewan McGregor Urge Fans to Donate to India Amid Covid Spike

Robert Pattinson Spotted Kissing Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Amid Alleged Covid-19 Diagnosis

Robert Pattinson Spotted Kissing Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Amid Alleged Covid-19 Diagnosis

Latest News
Selena Gomez Calls Her, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz 'Throuple' After Spending NYE Together
  • Jan 03, 2023

Selena Gomez Calls Her, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz 'Throuple' After Spending NYE Together

SZA's 'SOS' Spends Three Weeks Atop Billboard 200
  • Jan 03, 2023

SZA's 'SOS' Spends Three Weeks Atop Billboard 200

The Weeknd Left Shocked After 'Blinding Lights' Becomes Spotify's Most Streamed Song
  • Jan 03, 2023

The Weeknd Left Shocked After 'Blinding Lights' Becomes Spotify's Most Streamed Song

NFL Star Damar Hamlin in 'Critical Condition' and Not Breathing on His Own After Collapsing on Field
  • Jan 03, 2023

NFL Star Damar Hamlin in 'Critical Condition' and Not Breathing on His Own After Collapsing on Field

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Pregnant With Second Baby Amid Social Media Hiatus
  • Jan 03, 2023

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Pregnant With Second Baby Amid Social Media Hiatus

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Enjoy 'Great Time' While Celebrating New Year Together
  • Jan 03, 2023

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Enjoy 'Great Time' While Celebrating New Year Together

Most Read
Video Shows Gangsta Boo's Home Being Secured With Police Line After She Allegedly Died From Overdose
Celebrity

Video Shows Gangsta Boo's Home Being Secured With Police Line After She Allegedly Died From Overdose

Graphic Pics of Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey's Injuries After Tory Lanez Shooting Emerged

Graphic Pics of Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey's Injuries After Tory Lanez Shooting Emerged

Romeo Miller and Master P Reunite in New Picture After Ending Their Feud

Romeo Miller and Master P Reunite in New Picture After Ending Their Feud

Kylie Jenner Reacts to Brody Jenner and Girlfriend Tia Blanco's Pregnancy Announcement

Kylie Jenner Reacts to Brody Jenner and Girlfriend Tia Blanco's Pregnancy Announcement

JoJo Siwa Showered With Praises After Flaunting Toned Physique in New Mirror Selfie

JoJo Siwa Showered With Praises After Flaunting Toned Physique in New Mirror Selfie

Kathy Griffin Blasts Andy Cohen Once Again for Claiming He Didn't Know Her in 2017 Interview

Kathy Griffin Blasts Andy Cohen Once Again for Claiming He Didn't Know Her in 2017 Interview

Cardi B Slays Performance With Offset at Wild New Year's Eve Bash in Miami

Cardi B Slays Performance With Offset at Wild New Year's Eve Bash in Miami

LaKeith Stanfield Shares New Year Pic With Fiancee Amid Baby Mama Drama

LaKeith Stanfield Shares New Year Pic With Fiancee Amid Baby Mama Drama

Angela Bassett Posts NYE Family Pic After Son Sparks Controversy With Michael B. Jordan Death Prank

Angela Bassett Posts NYE Family Pic After Son Sparks Controversy With Michael B. Jordan Death Prank