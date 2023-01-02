 

Prince Harry's Tell-All Interview With Anderson Cooper Gets Trailer and Release Date

Prince Harry's Tell-All Interview With Anderson Cooper Gets Trailer and Release Date
CBS
TV

The Duke of Sussex has filmed a 'revealing' interview with the famed TV anchor and a trailer for the much-anticipated CBS sit-down has just been released.

  • Jan 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry has shot an interview with Anderson Cooper. The Duke of Sussex - who resigned as a senior royal in 2020 and now lives in California with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their children Archie, three, and 18-month-old Lili - is set to make his first US television appearance to discuss his "explosive" upcoming memoir "Spare" when he appears on CBS' "60 Minutes" next Sunday, January 8, two days before the release of his book.

A trailer for the interview showed Harry and Anderson walking in the grounds of the prince's home and then gesticulating wildly as he sits down for the chat. "Prince Harry has an explosive new memoir coming out. What's inside? His revealing interview with Anderson Cooper only on the award-winning '60 Minutes,' " a voiceover said.

The news of Harry's interview with Anderson may come as a surprise because it was reported a few weeks ago that the prince was likely to give "CBS Mornings" host Gayle King an exclusive interview to promote his book.

  Editors' Pick

A senior CBS network source said, "Putting Harry on a primetime special with King would be a major coup and attract millions of eyeballs. One advantage is that she and Meghan are close. Harry would know he has support from her."

And despite causing controversy with the "Harry & Meghan" Netflix docuseries, the 38-year-old prince doesn't want to "stop talking" about his experiences growing up in the royal family. The source added, "Prince Harry is not stopping talking when the Netflix series is released."

"In a month, he will be out on the promotional trail again. Unlike now, where Netflix has let the show speak for itself, Random House has him on board for select promotion for the book. They invested more than $30 million in it, so they want it to appeal to as many people as possible."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Taylor Swift to Release Updated Version of Album 'Speak Now' Before Kicking Off Tour

Gwyneth Paltrow's New Year Detox Recommendation Includes 'Rigid' Diet
Related Posts
Anderson Cooper Relieved His Kids Are Fine Despite His COVID Positive Test

Anderson Cooper Relieved His Kids Are Fine Despite His COVID Positive Test

Anderson Cooper Introduces Baby Sebastian After Welcoming Second Child With Ex Benjamin Maisani

Anderson Cooper Introduces Baby Sebastian After Welcoming Second Child With Ex Benjamin Maisani

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

Anderson Cooper Claims He Won't Pass Down His $200M Wealth to Son When He Dies

Anderson Cooper Recalls His Mom's 'Crazy' Offer to Be Surrogate for His Child at 85

Anderson Cooper Recalls His Mom's 'Crazy' Offer to Be Surrogate for His Child at 85

Latest News
Diddy and Yung Miami Pack on PDA as They Ring in New Year With His Family
  • Jan 03, 2023

Diddy and Yung Miami Pack on PDA as They Ring in New Year With His Family

Prince William's Godmother to Be Invited to King Charles' Coronation Despite Racism Scandal
  • Jan 03, 2023

Prince William's Godmother to Be Invited to King Charles' Coronation Despite Racism Scandal

Martina Navratilova Diagnosed With Throat and Breast Cancers
  • Jan 03, 2023

Martina Navratilova Diagnosed With Throat and Breast Cancers

Gwyneth Paltrow's New Year Detox Recommendation Includes 'Rigid' Diet
  • Jan 02, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow's New Year Detox Recommendation Includes 'Rigid' Diet

Prince Harry's Tell-All Interview With Anderson Cooper Gets Trailer and Release Date
  • Jan 02, 2023

Prince Harry's Tell-All Interview With Anderson Cooper Gets Trailer and Release Date

Jeremy Renner Paving 'New Paths' for Sledding Hill in Videos Before Snow Plow Accident
  • Jan 02, 2023

Jeremy Renner Paving 'New Paths' for Sledding Hill in Videos Before Snow Plow Accident

Most Read
10 Most Cringey Moments During New Year's Eve Live Broadcast
TV

10 Most Cringey Moments During New Year's Eve Live Broadcast

Top 20 TV Shows Fans Shouldn't Miss in 2023 (Part 1 of 2)

Top 20 TV Shows Fans Shouldn't Miss in 2023 (Part 1 of 2)

'RHOP': Candiace Dillard's Husband Chris Bassett Denies Flirting With Ashley Darby's Friend Deborah

'RHOP': Candiace Dillard's Husband Chris Bassett Denies Flirting With Ashley Darby's Friend Deborah

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Take Mystery Shots After CNN Bans Booze on NYE Broadcast

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Take Mystery Shots After CNN Bans Booze on NYE Broadcast

Get the First Look at Young Lady Danbury on 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'

Get the First Look at Young Lady Danbury on 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'

Top 20 TV Shows Fans Shouldn't Miss in 2023 (Part 2 of 2)

Top 20 TV Shows Fans Shouldn't Miss in 2023 (Part 2 of 2)

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Shades Kody While Talking About Her Ideal Man

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Shades Kody While Talking About Her Ideal Man

Prince Harry's Tell-All Interview With Anderson Cooper Gets Trailer and Release Date

Prince Harry's Tell-All Interview With Anderson Cooper Gets Trailer and Release Date