Gwyneth Paltrow's New Year Detox Recommendation Includes 'Rigid' Diet

Jan 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her plan for a new year detox. Currently "assessing" which regime she should undertake this January, the "Iron Man" actress is thinking about Panchakarma, a personalised intensive regime which involves up to 28 days of hands-on treatment for four-hours a day along with a "rigid" diet and detoxifying teas.

"Yes, but I'm still assessing which one. I may do Panchakarma with Martha Soffer - I haven't done that in 9 or 10 years," Gwyneth said in a "This and That" Q+A for her Goop newsletter when asked if she is planning a detox or plunge this month.

She shared a Goop link to what the programme entails, which stated, "Full-on Panchakarma is a commitment, It's 3 to 28 days of hands-on treatment (four hours per day), along with detoxifying teas and a rigid, and often ascetic, diet. It can also be expensive. But for those who are able to access the program, committing time to it - especially regularly with the change of the seasons - is incredibly healing."

The 50-year-old star also recommended various programmes that Goop offer for readers looking for a "very effective reset." She wrote, "Our G.Tox 7-Day Reset Kit is great for that. There's a nice amount of food. It's not too harsh or extreme. The ingredients are high-quality. And it can be a very effective reset."

"Also, I'm so excited for our annual five-day detox food plan, which comes out this Thursday. Chef Kim Floresca of goop Kitchen developed the recipes this year. And if you're in the LA area, there's the added benefit that you can order some of the meals from goop Kitchen instead of making them yourself."

Elsewhere, Gwyneth is excited about some product additions in the Goop shop. She said, "The newest additions to our clean beauty shop are in hair care, a clinically tested ultranourishing shampoo and conditioner from Ranavat. And a deep-conditioning mask from Rahua for colour-treated hair (thank you)."

