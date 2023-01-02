 

Gwyneth Paltrow's New Year Detox Recommendation Includes 'Rigid' Diet

Gwyneth Paltrow's New Year Detox Recommendation Includes 'Rigid' Diet
Instagram
Celebrity

The Goop founder recommends a '3 to 28 days of hands-on treatment' with a 'rigid' diet to her fans who are looking for a 'very effective reset' to kick off new year of 2023.

  • Jan 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her plan for a new year detox. Currently "assessing" which regime she should undertake this January, the "Iron Man" actress is thinking about Panchakarma, a personalised intensive regime which involves up to 28 days of hands-on treatment for four-hours a day along with a "rigid" diet and detoxifying teas.

"Yes, but I'm still assessing which one. I may do Panchakarma with Martha Soffer - I haven't done that in 9 or 10 years," Gwyneth said in a "This and That" Q+A for her Goop newsletter when asked if she is planning a detox or plunge this month.

She shared a Goop link to what the programme entails, which stated, "Full-on Panchakarma is a commitment, It's 3 to 28 days of hands-on treatment (four hours per day), along with detoxifying teas and a rigid, and often ascetic, diet. It can also be expensive. But for those who are able to access the program, committing time to it - especially regularly with the change of the seasons - is incredibly healing."

  Editors' Pick

The 50-year-old star also recommended various programmes that Goop offer for readers looking for a "very effective reset." She wrote, "Our G.Tox 7-Day Reset Kit is great for that. There's a nice amount of food. It's not too harsh or extreme. The ingredients are high-quality. And it can be a very effective reset."

"Also, I'm so excited for our annual five-day detox food plan, which comes out this Thursday. Chef Kim Floresca of goop Kitchen developed the recipes this year. And if you're in the LA area, there's the added benefit that you can order some of the meals from goop Kitchen instead of making them yourself."

Elsewhere, Gwyneth is excited about some product additions in the Goop shop. She said, "The newest additions to our clean beauty shop are in hair care, a clinically tested ultranourishing shampoo and conditioner from Ranavat. And a deep-conditioning mask from Rahua for colour-treated hair (thank you)."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Prince Harry's Tell-All Interview With Anderson Cooper Gets Trailer and Release Date

Martina Navratilova Diagnosed With Throat and Breast Cancers
Related Posts
Gwyneth Paltrow Doesn't Want Beef With Anyone Especially Her Exes

Gwyneth Paltrow Doesn't Want Beef With Anyone Especially Her Exes

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Gift for Ex Brad Pitt, Trolls Critic Martha Stewart in Goop Gift Guide Ad

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Gift for Ex Brad Pitt, Trolls Critic Martha Stewart in Goop Gift Guide Ad

Gwyneth Paltrow Would Love to Work With 'Real Force of Nature' Kim Kardashian

Gwyneth Paltrow Would Love to Work With 'Real Force of Nature' Kim Kardashian

Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up on Her 'Wellness Routine'

Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up on Her 'Wellness Routine'

Latest News
Diddy and Yung Miami Pack on PDA as They Ring in New Year With His Family
  • Jan 03, 2023

Diddy and Yung Miami Pack on PDA as They Ring in New Year With His Family

Prince William's Godmother to Be Invited to King Charles' Coronation Despite Racism Scandal
  • Jan 03, 2023

Prince William's Godmother to Be Invited to King Charles' Coronation Despite Racism Scandal

Martina Navratilova Diagnosed With Throat and Breast Cancers
  • Jan 03, 2023

Martina Navratilova Diagnosed With Throat and Breast Cancers

Gwyneth Paltrow's New Year Detox Recommendation Includes 'Rigid' Diet
  • Jan 02, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow's New Year Detox Recommendation Includes 'Rigid' Diet

Prince Harry's Tell-All Interview With Anderson Cooper Gets Trailer and Release Date
  • Jan 02, 2023

Prince Harry's Tell-All Interview With Anderson Cooper Gets Trailer and Release Date

Jeremy Renner Paving 'New Paths' for Sledding Hill in Videos Before Snow Plow Accident
  • Jan 02, 2023

Jeremy Renner Paving 'New Paths' for Sledding Hill in Videos Before Snow Plow Accident

Most Read
Kathy Griffin Blasts Andy Cohen Once Again for Claiming He Didn't Know Her in 2017 Interview
Celebrity

Kathy Griffin Blasts Andy Cohen Once Again for Claiming He Didn't Know Her in 2017 Interview

Video Shows Gangsta Boo's Home Being Secured With Police Line After She Allegedly Died From Overdose

Video Shows Gangsta Boo's Home Being Secured With Police Line After She Allegedly Died From Overdose

Romeo Miller and Master P Reunite in New Picture After Ending Their Feud

Romeo Miller and Master P Reunite in New Picture After Ending Their Feud

Meek Mill Grateful After Geting His Stolen Phone Back in Ghana

Meek Mill Grateful After Geting His Stolen Phone Back in Ghana

Graphic Pics of Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey's Injuries After Tory Lanez Shooting Emerged

Graphic Pics of Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey's Injuries After Tory Lanez Shooting Emerged

Don West Died at 59 Following Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Don West Died at 59 Following Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Kylie Jenner Reacts to Brody Jenner and Girlfriend Tia Blanco's Pregnancy Announcement

Kylie Jenner Reacts to Brody Jenner and Girlfriend Tia Blanco's Pregnancy Announcement

JoJo Siwa Showered With Praises After Flaunting Toned Physique in New Mirror Selfie

JoJo Siwa Showered With Praises After Flaunting Toned Physique in New Mirror Selfie

LaKeith Stanfield Shares New Year Pic With Fiancee Amid Baby Mama Drama

LaKeith Stanfield Shares New Year Pic With Fiancee Amid Baby Mama Drama