Anderson Cooper Loves His Onstage Dance With Madonna Despite 'Mortifying' Video

In an episode of 'Let's Talk Off Camera' podcast, the broadcast journalist shares his candid reaction to a video documenting his awkward moves at the 'Material Girl' hitmaker's 2015 concert.

Sep 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Anderson Cooper has admitted that he loves his onstage dance with Madonna. Weighing in on his experience being spanked and humped by the "Material Girl" hitmaker onstage in Brooklyn, the broadcast journalist admitted that a video documenting the moment is "mortifying."

During an appearance on "Let's Talk Off Camera" podcast, the 56-year-old recalled his 2015 performance with the 65-year-old Queen of Pop at Barclays Center. After host Kelly Ripa brought up the topic about his dance, he candidly said in the Tuesday, August 29 episode, "I'm mortified." He went on to say, "I mean, I loved the whole idea, but I love the experience of it. I don't love the video that exists of it, the reality."

"I didn't know what the hell was going on. I was terrible. I danced terribly," Anderson recalled. "And then all of a sudden you find yourself like you're standing on this thing, and then she hands you a banana, and right before that she'd like pushed me over and humped me, which I didn't expect it all."

Anderson further explained, "So I open it up and I start to peel it and eat the banana, and then all of a sudden I start lowering down on this little electronic elevator disappearing on the stage just like eating this banana." He reiterated, "I don't know. To this day, I don't know what happened."

This was not the first time Anderson talked about his onstage dance with Madonna. Back in 2017, he discussed the performance with the "Like a Virgin" singer after she hilariously roasted his awkward moves. In an episode of "Live With Kelly and Ryan", the singer said, "I want to talk about something that you weren't good at. I've danced with you at nightclubs [and] you were very free and cool. And then when you got on stage, I was like, 'Who is this guy?' "

In response, Anderson defended himself, "It's one thing dancing with you at a nightclub. It's intimate and stuff. [But] in the Barclays Center with all these people?" At that time, Anderson showed his dance moves in front of 18,000 people. He added, "You didn't just dance with me, you bent me over, you slapped me, you did something else to me and then you handed me a banana."

Madonna replied, "It's interesting. Some people who are always on camera get a little shy onstage." In the meantime, Kelly responded, "I was screaming like a stage mom, 'You're blowing it.' "

