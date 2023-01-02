 

Taylor Swift to Release Updated Version of Album 'Speak Now' Before Kicking Off Tour

Taylor Swift to Release Updated Version of Album 'Speak Now' Before Kicking Off Tour
Instagram
Music

Rumor has it, the 'All Too Well' hitmaker is scheduled to unleash 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' in the next 'couple of months' before her new extensive jaunt begins.

  • Jan 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift is expected to put out a re-recorded version of "Speak Now" in the next "couple of months." Originally releasing the chart-topping record in 2010, the 33-year-old pop star has been remaking her earlier albums in recent months after a dispute with her old label Big Machine Records and has so far released "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" as well as "Red (Taylor's Version)" and has been "quietly" re-recording her third and fourth studio albums around preparations for her forthcoming world tour.

" 'Speak Now' looks set to be the next album in the 'Taylor's Version' series," a source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column. "Taylor has quietly been in the studio working on remaking both 'Speak Now' and '1989'. All details are still being ironed out but 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' should be out within the next couple of months, before she kicks off her 'Eras' world tour."

  Editors' Pick

The insider went on to add that the "Shake It Off" songstress is "super focused" on her work and is dedicated to her fans, noting that she did not take a break to enjoy the success of her tenth studio album "Midnights", which was released to commercial and critical acclaim in October 2022.

The source added, "Many other artists would have paused to enjoy the success she has seen with 'Midnights' but Taylor is super focused and works around the clock for her fans."

Last month, it was alleged that the "Eras" stadium tour - which is set to take place around the world from March until August - is anticipated to make a whopping $591 million in ticket sales in the US alone. According to Billboard, the pop megastar will become the female with the highest-grossing tour of all time with her 2023 jaunt.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Emily in Paris' Hunk Lucien Laviscount Sparks James Bond Rumor
Related Posts
Taylor Swift's BFF Todrick Hall Details How She Surprises Cancer-Stricken Fan

Taylor Swift's BFF Todrick Hall Details How She Surprises Cancer-Stricken Fan

Taylor Swift Predicted to Have Highest-Grossing Tour of All Time for Female Act With 'Eras' Jaunt

Taylor Swift Predicted to Have Highest-Grossing Tour of All Time for Female Act With 'Eras' Jaunt

Taylor Swift Offers a Glimpse at How She Spends Her 33rd Birthday

Taylor Swift Offers a Glimpse at How She Spends Her 33rd Birthday

Taylor Swift Dropped From 'Shake It Off' Copyright Lawsuit

Taylor Swift Dropped From 'Shake It Off' Copyright Lawsuit

Latest News
Jeremy Renner Paving 'New Paths' for Sledding Hill in Videos Before Snow Plow Accident
  • Jan 02, 2023

Jeremy Renner Paving 'New Paths' for Sledding Hill in Videos Before Snow Plow Accident

Taylor Swift to Release Updated Version of Album 'Speak Now' Before Kicking Off Tour
  • Jan 02, 2023

Taylor Swift to Release Updated Version of Album 'Speak Now' Before Kicking Off Tour

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Shades Kody While Talking About Her Ideal Man
  • Jan 02, 2023

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Shades Kody While Talking About Her Ideal Man

'Emily in Paris' Hunk Lucien Laviscount Sparks James Bond Rumor
  • Jan 02, 2023

'Emily in Paris' Hunk Lucien Laviscount Sparks James Bond Rumor

Dua Lipa Chasing Oscars Dream With Her Future TV and Film Production Company
  • Jan 02, 2023

Dua Lipa Chasing Oscars Dream With Her Future TV and Film Production Company

Aretha Franklin Named Greatest Singer of All Time
  • Jan 02, 2023

Aretha Franklin Named Greatest Singer of All Time

Most Read
Westside Gunn Declares He's Retiring From Rap After Several Failed Attempts
Music

Westside Gunn Declares He's Retiring From Rap After Several Failed Attempts

David Lee Roth Misses Working With Late Bandmate Eddie Van Halen

David Lee Roth Misses Working With Late Bandmate Eddie Van Halen

Mel C Reveals Her 'Ultimate Dream' Is to Reunite With Victoria Beckham on Stage

Mel C Reveals Her 'Ultimate Dream' Is to Reunite With Victoria Beckham on Stage

Blue Throw 'Rules' Out of Window for the Sake of Their Mental Health

Blue Throw 'Rules' Out of Window for the Sake of Their Mental Health

Sam Ryder Demands More 'Diverse' Act to Represent UK at 2023 Eurovision

Sam Ryder Demands More 'Diverse' Act to Represent UK at 2023 Eurovision

Maneskin Offer Intimate Look Backstage at North American Tour in Documentary

Maneskin Offer Intimate Look Backstage at North American Tour in Documentary

Fans Believe Miley Cyrus Takes Revenge From Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth With Her New Single

Fans Believe Miley Cyrus Takes Revenge From Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth With Her New Single

Foo Fighters to Continue Performing as 'Different Band' After Taylor Hawkins' Death

Foo Fighters to Continue Performing as 'Different Band' After Taylor Hawkins' Death

Rolling Stone Called Out After Snubbing Celine Dion From Its 200 Greatest Singers List

Rolling Stone Called Out After Snubbing Celine Dion From Its 200 Greatest Singers List