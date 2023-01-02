JoJo Siwa Showered With Praises After Flaunting Toned Physique in New Mirror Selfie

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The 19-year-old star treats her followers to the 'first and last pic of 2022,' which sees her showing off her bare, ripped abs while talking about the progress she makes on her physical fitness in 2022.

Jan 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - JoJo Siwa is showing off the results of her hard work. On Saturday, December 31, the 19-year-old star treated her followers to a new mirror selfie in which she flaunted her ripped abs while talking about the progress she made on her physical fitness in 2022.

In the said picture, the "Dance Moms" alum was seen posing inside a bathroom. Donning a crop-top bathing suit, the YouTube star was seen showing off her bare, toned abs. In addition to that, JoJo posted a close-up of her eyes, with beads of sweat on her forehead.

"First and last pic of 2022," Jojo wrote in the caption. The "So You Think You Can Dance" judge went on to open up, "I NEVERRRR take 'progress pictures' because they make me uncomfortable… however after a year of putting tons of focus on my physical health I am soooo proud of the muscle/strength I've gained!!"

She concluded, "I looked like the first picture EVERYDAY literally. Sweated and sweated. HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE!!!!"

Her family and friends showed support in the comments section. Her mom Jessalynn Siwa wrote, "So so proud of you." Trisha Paytas, meanwhile, commented, "Wow so inspiring ! This is amazing you look great."

Fans were also amazed with one writing, "I am so proud of you for growing the rest of your body! You've come a long way from when you used to only have a forehead and eyes keep going maybe this year you'll grow feet!" Another fan added, "Proud of you Jojo! Keep inspiring people!"

"You look amazing but, you always do . Happy New years Eve!" someone else wrote. One other gushed, "You are so beautiful and brave girl!!!"

