 

Drake Shares Footage From July Swedish Detainment in Reflective Post

Drake Shares Footage From July Swedish Detainment in Reflective Post
Cover Images/Seth Browarnik
Celebrity

Marking the end of the year with an Instagram post recapping his highlights in 2022, the 'Laugh Now Cry Later' rapper seemingly confirms his run-in with Swedish authorities last summer.

  • Jan 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Drake has shared the first footage of his Swedish detainment in July. Marking the end of the year with a reflective post, the Canadian superstar has seemingly confirmed his run-in with Swedish authorities last summer.

On Saturday, December 31, the 36-year-old shared a post recapping his highlights in 2022. In the second slide, he included a never-before-seen clip of him being escorted by two officers to a police cruiser.

Drizzy's face wasn't seen in the footage as it captured him from behind, but his braid hairstyle appears to confirm that it's him. He wore a red outfit and white sneakers while his entourage was walking alongside him.

Drake captioned the post with cryptic lines that sound like taken from his rap lyrics. "The funds are useful/ The lyrics are truthful/ The suspects are usual/ The opps are delusional/ The finish line is beautiful /And the disrespect is mutual/ See you in 23," he wrote.

  Editors' Pick

Last summer, Drake was trending on Twitter after reports surfaced that he and his crew were arrested in Sweden. He was reportedly taken into custody by Swedish authorities at a night club on marijuana charges.

His rep vehemently denied the reports, telling The Hollywood Reporter at the time that the hip-hop star was in his hotel room in the Swedish capital and had not been arrested.

However, a few days later, in a since-deleted Instagram post, Drake shared photos from his European trip that featured the country's Public Public Prosecutor's Office titled "Information for Those Suspected of a Crime and Subsequently Detained".

The document outlined his rights such as "know what it is you are suspected of and why you are being denied," and "receive the aid of a defence attorney who under certain conditions can only be paid by the state." During detainment, Drake also had the right to "receive food and rest as needed" as well as "receive the assistance of an interpreter during interrogations as needed."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Graphic Pics of Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey's Injuries After Tory Lanez Shooting Emerged

JoJo Siwa Showered With Praises After Flaunting Toned Physique in New Mirror Selfie

Related Posts
Old Drake Lyrics Found in Dumpster and Set to Fetch $20K in Auction

Old Drake Lyrics Found in Dumpster and Set to Fetch $20K in Auction

Drake Denies Knowing Woman Who Claims He Kicked Her Out After Sex

Drake Denies Knowing Woman Who Claims He Kicked Her Out After Sex

Drake Accused of Kicking Woman Out of His House After Hooking Up With Her

Drake Accused of Kicking Woman Out of His House After Hooking Up With Her

Drake Confirms His Plan for 2023 Tour

Drake Confirms His Plan for 2023 Tour

Latest News
Jeremy Renner Hospitalized in 'Critical' Condition After 'Weather-Related Accident'
  • Jan 02, 2023

Jeremy Renner Hospitalized in 'Critical' Condition After 'Weather-Related Accident'

Get the First Look at Young Lady Danbury on 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'
  • Jan 02, 2023

Get the First Look at Young Lady Danbury on 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'

Elon Musk Sets Record as the First Person Ever to Lose $200 Billion
  • Jan 02, 2023

Elon Musk Sets Record as the First Person Ever to Lose $200 Billion

Fans Believe Miley Cyrus Takes Revenge From Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth With Her New Single
  • Jan 02, 2023

Fans Believe Miley Cyrus Takes Revenge From Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth With Her New Single

JoJo Siwa Showered With Praises After Flaunting Toned Physique in New Mirror Selfie
  • Jan 02, 2023

JoJo Siwa Showered With Praises After Flaunting Toned Physique in New Mirror Selfie

Drake Shares Footage From July Swedish Detainment in Reflective Post
  • Jan 02, 2023

Drake Shares Footage From July Swedish Detainment in Reflective Post

Most Read
Kim Kardashian Wants to 'Let Loose' as She Starts to Drink and Stay Out Late After Kanye Split
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Wants to 'Let Loose' as She Starts to Drink and Stay Out Late After Kanye Split

Soulja Boy and Boosie Badazz Feuding Online Over Gay Rappers Comment

Soulja Boy and Boosie Badazz Feuding Online Over Gay Rappers Comment

Nick Cannon's BM LaNisha Cole Prays for a Husband After He Welcomes His 12th Child

Nick Cannon's BM LaNisha Cole Prays for a Husband After He Welcomes His 12th Child

Kathy Griffin Blasts Andy Cohen Once Again for Claiming He Didn't Know Her in 2017 Interview

Kathy Griffin Blasts Andy Cohen Once Again for Claiming He Didn't Know Her in 2017 Interview

Anna Kendrick Dishes on Past Abusive Relationship and How She's Made to Believe She's 'Monster'

Anna Kendrick Dishes on Past Abusive Relationship and How She's Made to Believe She's 'Monster'

Meek Mill Grateful After Geting His Stolen Phone Back in Ghana

Meek Mill Grateful After Geting His Stolen Phone Back in Ghana

Don West Died at 59 Following Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Don West Died at 59 Following Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Pope Benedict VXI Died Following Deteriorating Health, Funeral Is Set for January 5

Pope Benedict VXI Died Following Deteriorating Health, Funeral Is Set for January 5

Doja Cat Accused of Bullying and Banning Tinychat Room Participant

Doja Cat Accused of Bullying and Banning Tinychat Room Participant