 

Kylie Jenner Reacts to Brody Jenner and Girlfriend Tia Blanco's Pregnancy Announcement

After the former 'The Hills' star announces that he and his girlfriend are expecting their first child, the makeup mogul and Avril Lavigne are among celebrities who congratulate the couple on the good news.

  • Jan 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco ring in the new year with a new chapter in their relationship. The reality TV star and his surfer girlfriend have revealed that a baby is on its way for the couple in 2023.

Brody and Tia shared the news in a joint Instagram post on Sunday, January 1. They posted a video of "The Hills" alum joining his girlfriend during an ultrasound appointment and marveled over the little one's features. "Honey, look at that little heart," he said behind the camera. "What?!?"

Accompanying the clip, they wrote in the caption, "To start off this new year, we'd like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love. We truly appreciate & love you all." They added, "We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year...Our little angel is on their way [a heart emoji] Happy new year!"

Following their announcement, Brody's half-sister Kylie Jenner has reacted to the baby news. Showing her love for the soon-to-be first-time parents, the makeup mogul liked the post. Avril Lavigne was another celebrity who congratulated the couple on the news, simply commenting, "congratulations !!!!!"

Comments on Brody Jenner's Post

Kylie Jenner and Avril Lavigne reacted to Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco's pregnancy announcement.

The news, meanwhile, isn't new to Brody's mom Linda Thompson, who admitted that keeping the secret was "so hard." She commented on her son's post, "So happy that you are sharing this news so I can tell everybody I meet on the street now. Lol I have been keeping this secret, but it's been so hard! We are so happy! Love you both so much... Love all three of you so much!"

Brody was previously married to Kaitlyn Carter after he proposed to her in 2016. They had an intimate ceremony in Bali in 2018, but separated in 2019 after five years together. However, it was confirmed that they were not legally married in the U.S.

Brody is the younger son of Linda and Caitlyn Jenner, who were married between 1981 and 1986. The former couple also shares son Brandon Jenner together. Following their split, Caitlyn married Kris Jenner in 1991 and welcomed the two daughters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie, in 1995 and 1997 respectively. Caitlyn also became a stepfather to Kris' children from her marriage to Robert Kardashian, including Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian.

