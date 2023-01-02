Jeffree Star Mentions Britney Spears and Kanye West in Bizarre Illuminati Rant

Instagram/Cover Images/Media Punch Celebrity

The beauty guru confuses fans after he sends out a bizarre string of posts on Twitter about an illuminati and how he's grateful for being alive after escaping the murderous cult Hollywood elites.

Jan 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jeffree Star ended 2023 with some eyebrow-raising statements. The beauty guru confused fans after he sent out a bizarre string of posts on Twitter about an illuminati and how he successfully escaped the murderous cult Hollywood elites.

Reflecting on how 2022 went for him, Jeffree wrote on Friday, December 30, "What a crazy f**king year… I escaped the illuminati in 2021 and they still haven't killed me." He continued, "Every day I wake up grateful."

He went on to say, "In 2020 I was going to expose everything… In a matter of days, the Hollywood elite tried to ruin my entire career, villainize me and flooded the news with lies to discredit me."

He additionally name-dropped Britney Spears and Kanye West, suggesting that the illuminati has something to do with the artists' situation. "If you guys only knew the truth about what they are doing to Britney & Kayne," Jeffree teased.

In a separate tweet, the former YouTube star added that "anyone who challenges the system gets eliminated." He elaborated, "You have no idea what you are talking about... It's 10 times worse than you can ever imagine. Just be thankful you are on the other side. I still have a soul. Can't say that about a lot of these demons I used to surround myself with."

Jeffree's bizarre tweets arrived after he decided to quit his YouTube channel in November despite its 16 million subscribers. "No one watches it anymore," he opened up in a docu-series with Shane Dawson. "There's literally no point for me to do it anymore because no one watches. No one cares."

Prior to making the decision, Jeffree faced backlash for a number of controversies. In 2020, he came under fire following the discovery of his old website Lipstick Nazi in 2020, which featured Nazi and self-harm imagery. "Horrible decision. It was very wrong of me and for anyone who has seen that I'm deeply sorry. I'm disgusted with myself and I never should have used that word, ever," he said in an apology at the time.

