Russell Dickerson's Wife Kailey Reveals 'Heart-Wrenching' Miscarriage in Reflective Post

Alongside a photo of her singer husband and their 2-year-old son Remington by the beach, Kailey writes, '2022 was incredibly wonderful and heart-wrenching.'

Jan 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Russell Dickerson's wife divulged that they lost a baby in 2022. Kailey made the revelation in a reflective Instagram post shared on New Year's Eve on Saturday, December 31.

Alongside a photo of her husband and their 2-year-old son Remington by the beach, Kailey wrote, "2022 was incredibly wonderful and heart-wrenching." She then explained, "We saw some of the most beautiful places in the world, some of my favorite places… some big -dream-come-true moments… and had wounds only a handful of people saw and tended to."

"In the middle of the craziest year we have ever had, we lost a baby in September at 8 weeks… It felt like drowning and trying to swim towards sun to find the surface. I didn't know if I'd ever share this, but something about going into this next year, I needed to leave this news in 2022," the 32-year-old added. "The loss; however, is something that will always be written into our story. I know I'll share more about it when I'm ready, but for now, and for the last several months, I'm holding these two extra close."

Kailey went on to note, "I have read several recaps from people this year and not one has been perfect. It all came with both beauty and ashes. It gives me hope knowing we are more connected than we think. And it gives me solace knowing nothing and no one's life is perfect or without pain." She continued, "May we all give each other some more grace this next year… more kindness because we don't know what someone is truly going through… more love because we all need it."

Russell and Kailey met in 2008 when both were studying at Nashville's Belmont University. They tied the knot in May 2013 and welcomed their son Remington in September 2020.

Russel previously got candid about the pregnancy struggles they had while Kailey was pregnant with Remington. "It just got to the point where we're like, 'Well, if it happens, it happens. It'll happen when it does.' It's all God's timing on that part," the crooner told PEOPLE at that time.

