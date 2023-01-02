Nina Agdal Makes Logan Paul Romance Instagram Official With PDA-Filled Pics

Instagram Celebrity

The Danish model and the YouTuber first sparked dating speculations in the summer of 2022 after they were spotted kissing at Novikov, a lavish restaurant in London.

AceShowbiz - Nina Agdal is no longer hiding her relationship with Logan Paul. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model made her romance with the YouTuber Instagram official by treating fans to several PDA-filled pictures of the two.

The Saturday, December 31 post included a photo of the 30-year-old kissing her beau on his cheek as he wrapped his arm around her. In another snap, the pair could be seen laughing together as the boxer held the Danish native from behind. She wrote in the caption, "2022, the beginning of me and you."

As for Logan, he confirmed his relationship with Nina on December 11. Alongside photos and a video of the pair, the older brother of Jake Paul simply gushed, "lucky me @ninaagdal."

The dating speculations between Nina and Logan first emerged in the summer of 2022 after they were spotted kissing at Novikov, a lavish restaurant in London. The two allegedly tried to stay lowkey by leaving the restaurant separately before they went clubbing.

In addition, Nina followed Logan's mom as well as close friends George Janko and Mike Majlak on Instagram. Later in July, the twosome were photographed having an intimate dinner in New York City.

Prior to being romantically linked to Logan, Nina was rumored to be dating entrepreneur Ben Kaplan in April. At the time, an unnamed source told Us Weekly that Nina and Ben were spotted "canoodling" at Los Angeles International Airport. "They're definitely together... They were hand-in-hand the whole time. His arm was on the small of her back. She seemed super happy," the source added.

The "Entourage" star also famously dated Jack Brinkley-Cook and Leonardo DiCaprio. As for Logan, he previously dated Josie Canseco, the model daughter of Jose Canseco, and actress Chloe Bennet.

