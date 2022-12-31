 

Steven Tyler's Accuser Issues Statement After Filing Lawsuit Over 1970s Sexual Assault Incident

In the legal documents, Julia Misley a.k.a. Julia Holcomb accuses the Aerosmith frontman of sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

  Dec 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Steven Tyler's sexual assault accuser Julia Misley a.kJulia Holcomb, has spoken out after filing a lawsuit over alleged 1970s sexual battery. In the legal documents, Julia accused the Aerosmith frontman of sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In her statement, Julia said that she wants her action "to expose an industry that protects celebrity offenders, to cleanse and hold accountable an industry that both exploited and allowed me to be exploited for years, along with so many other naive and vulnerable kids and adults."

Julia also referenced the legislation allowing her to come forward with the suit and the "exploitation" and trauma she claims she faced from 74-year-old Steven. "Because I know that I am not the only one who suffered abuse in the music industry, I feel it is time for me to take this stand and bring this action, to speak up and stand in solidarity with the other survivors," she explained.

Julia filed the lawsuit just days before the December 31 deadline for California's Child Victims Act, which lifted the statute of limitations on reporting childhood sexual abuse crimes. The paperwork does not name Steven, who is instead identified in the papers as "Defendant Doe", but it quotes from the singer's autobiography which graphically described his relationship with a teenage girl.

  Editors' Pick

Steven's memoir "Does the Noise in My Head Bother You?" details a relationship that lasted around three years with a teenager in the 1970s, who is named Diana in the book. "She was sixteen, she knew how to nasty, and there wasn't a hair on it… with my bad self being twenty-six and she barely old enough to drive and sexy as hell, I just fell madly in love with her," so the rock singer wrote.

Steven added in the book he almost took a "teen bride" and boasted her parents "fell in love with me, signed a paper over for me to have custody, so I wouldn't get arrested if I took her out of state."

Julia herself said she met Steven in 1973 just after she turned 16 at an Aerosmith show in Portland, Oregon after which she allegedly went to his hotel room where, after apparently discussing her age, she said he "performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct" upon her. She added in the lawsuit she felt "powerless to resist" the singer's "power, fame and substantial financial ability" and said he assaulted and provided her with alcohol and drugs.

As mentioned in his memoir, Julia stated her mom granted Steven guardianship over her in 1974 so they could travel together. Julia later confessed she got pregnant with Steven's son when she was aged 17 but he pressured her into an abortion after an apartment fire, saying the baby might have been damaged by smoke inhalation. The blaze was mentioned in Steven's memoir, but not the termination, though it is referenced in another Aerosmith autobiography from 1997.

