Barbara Walters Dies at 93, Tributes Pour in From Oprah Winfrey, Meghan McCain and More

The pioneering television journalist, who had won 12 Emmy awards throughout her career, passed away at the age of 93 on Friday, December 30 at her home in New York.

Dec 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Barbara Walters has sadly left this world. The pioneering television journalist and co-creator of "The View" passed away on Friday, December 30 at her home in New York. She was 93.

Confirming Barbara's death was her representative, Cindi Berger. "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists but for all women," so read the statement.

Tributes have since poured in for Barbara. Among those remembering the late Emmy winner was Oprah Winfrey. Sharing a photo of the two on Instagram, she penned, "Without Barbara Walters there wouldn't have been me-nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news. She was indeed a Trailblazer. I did my very first television audition with her in mind the whole time."

"Grateful that she was such a powerful and gracious role model. Grateful to have known her," the billionaire TV personality added. "Grateful to have followed in her Light."

Meghan McCain honored Barbara by tweeting, "Barbara Walters will always be known as a trail blazer. Her hard hitting questions & welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in American journalism." She continued, "Her creation of The View is something I will always be appreciative of. Rest in peace you will forever be an icon."

Lynda Carter, meanwhile, wrote on her own page, "Barbara Walters was an American institution. As the first female national news anchor, she opened the door to endless possibilities for so many girls who wanted to work in TV, myself included." She further noted, "Her impact cannot be overstated. I'll miss you, Barbara. Thank you for everything."

Meghan McCain and Lynda Carter paid tributes to Barbara Walters.

Also paying tribute to Barbara was Tamron Hall, who tweeted, "The Legend. The Blueprint. The Greatest. Rest in Peace Barbara Walters." Actress Carmen Electra wrote, "#RIP Barbara Walters. You'll be missed, truly one of a kind."

Tamron Hall and Carmen Electra also remembered the late journalist.

Born on September 25, 1929, Barbara began her journalism career on NBC's "The Today Show" in the 1960s as a writer and segment producer. She became the first female network news anchor in 1976 when she joined ABC News.

Barbara won 12 Emmy awards in total. Throughout her career, she had interviewed numerous world leaders, including U.S. presidents Richard Nixon, Donald Trump, Fidel Castro, Margaret Thatcher, Saddam Hussein and Vladimir Putin. She also interviewed some pop culture icons, including Michael Jackson.

