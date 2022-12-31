 

Barbara Walters Dies at 93, Tributes Pour in From Oprah Winfrey, Meghan McCain and More

Barbara Walters Dies at 93, Tributes Pour in From Oprah Winfrey, Meghan McCain and More
Cover Images/Diego Corredor
Celebrity

The pioneering television journalist, who had won 12 Emmy awards throughout her career, passed away at the age of 93 on Friday, December 30 at her home in New York.

  • Dec 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Barbara Walters has sadly left this world. The pioneering television journalist and co-creator of "The View" passed away on Friday, December 30 at her home in New York. She was 93.

Confirming Barbara's death was her representative, Cindi Berger. "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists but for all women," so read the statement.

Tributes have since poured in for Barbara. Among those remembering the late Emmy winner was Oprah Winfrey. Sharing a photo of the two on Instagram, she penned, "Without Barbara Walters there wouldn't have been me-nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news. She was indeed a Trailblazer. I did my very first television audition with her in mind the whole time."

"Grateful that she was such a powerful and gracious role model. Grateful to have known her," the billionaire TV personality added. "Grateful to have followed in her Light."

Meghan McCain honored Barbara by tweeting, "Barbara Walters will always be known as a trail blazer. Her hard hitting questions & welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in American journalism." She continued, "Her creation of The View is something I will always be appreciative of. Rest in peace you will forever be an icon."

  Editors' Pick

Lynda Carter, meanwhile, wrote on her own page, "Barbara Walters was an American institution. As the first female national news anchor, she opened the door to endless possibilities for so many girls who wanted to work in TV, myself included." She further noted, "Her impact cannot be overstated. I'll miss you, Barbara. Thank you for everything."

Meghan McCain and Lynda Carter's Tweets

Meghan McCain and Lynda Carter paid tributes to Barbara Walters.

Also paying tribute to Barbara was Tamron Hall, who tweeted, "The Legend. The Blueprint. The Greatest. Rest in Peace Barbara Walters." Actress Carmen Electra wrote, "#RIP Barbara Walters. You'll be missed, truly one of a kind."

Tamron Hall and Carmen Electra's Tweets

Tamron Hall and Carmen Electra also remembered the late journalist.

Born on September 25, 1929, Barbara began her journalism career on NBC's "The Today Show" in the 1960s as a writer and segment producer. She became the first female network news anchor in 1976 when she joined ABC News.

Barbara won 12 Emmy awards in total. Throughout her career, she had interviewed numerous world leaders, including U.S. presidents Richard Nixon, Donald Trump, Fidel Castro, Margaret Thatcher, Saddam Hussein and Vladimir Putin. She also interviewed some pop culture icons, including Michael Jackson.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Steven Tyler's Accuser Issues Statement After Filing Lawsuit Over 1970s Sexual Assault Incident
Related Posts
Barbara Walters' Team Fires Back After Connie Chung Dished on Past Rivalry

Barbara Walters' Team Fires Back After Connie Chung Dished on Past Rivalry

Report: Frail Barbara Walters Is Nearing Her Final Day

Report: Frail Barbara Walters Is Nearing Her Final Day

Latest News
Steven Tyler's Accuser Issues Statement After Filing Lawsuit Over 1970s Sexual Assault Incident
  • Dec 31, 2022

Steven Tyler's Accuser Issues Statement After Filing Lawsuit Over 1970s Sexual Assault Incident

Barbara Walters Dies at 93, Tributes Pour in From Oprah Winfrey, Meghan McCain and More
  • Dec 31, 2022

Barbara Walters Dies at 93, Tributes Pour in From Oprah Winfrey, Meghan McCain and More

Simon Cowell Teases 'The X Factor' Return to U.S. TV, But With a Twist
  • Dec 31, 2022

Simon Cowell Teases 'The X Factor' Return to U.S. TV, But With a Twist

Greta Thunberg Trolls Andrew Tate After Their Twitter Exchange Allegedly Led to His Arrest
  • Dec 31, 2022

Greta Thunberg Trolls Andrew Tate After Their Twitter Exchange Allegedly Led to His Arrest

Fans React After The Weeknd Is Named as Top Artist on Billboard 2020s Decade-End Chart
  • Dec 31, 2022

Fans React After The Weeknd Is Named as Top Artist on Billboard 2020s Decade-End Chart

Lyfe Jennings Considers Not Doing Shows Anymore After Being Trolled Over His Vocals
  • Dec 31, 2022

Lyfe Jennings Considers Not Doing Shows Anymore After Being Trolled Over His Vocals

Most Read
Mariah Carey's Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Is 'Like a Second Father' to Her Kids
Celebrity

Mariah Carey's Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Is 'Like a Second Father' to Her Kids

Juelz Santana's Wife Kimbella Shares Thirst Trap to Announce Their Split

Juelz Santana's Wife Kimbella Shares Thirst Trap to Announce Their Split

Kel Mitchell's Daughter Accuses Him of Being an Absent Dad, Calls Him 'Fake'

Kel Mitchell's Daughter Accuses Him of Being an Absent Dad, Calls Him 'Fake'

Gervonta Davis Declares He Doesn't Want to Fight Anymore After Domestic Violence Arrest

Gervonta Davis Declares He Doesn't Want to Fight Anymore After Domestic Violence Arrest

Pele's Daughter Shares His Final Photo After He Died of Cancer

Pele's Daughter Shares His Final Photo After He Died of Cancer

Report: Princess Eugenie Hopes to Reunite Prince Harry and Prince William Amid Their Feud

Report: Princess Eugenie Hopes to Reunite Prince Harry and Prince William Amid Their Feud

Holly Robinson Peete Barely in Contact With Co-Star Johnny Depp Because He's 'on His Own Planet'

Holly Robinson Peete Barely in Contact With Co-Star Johnny Depp Because He's 'on His Own Planet'

Bobby Lytes Urges People to Give DaBaby Another Chance: 'He's a Good Person'

Bobby Lytes Urges People to Give DaBaby Another Chance: 'He's a Good Person'

Benzino Calls Out DJ Khaled and Kevin Hart for Treating Him Like Stranger Despite His Help

Benzino Calls Out DJ Khaled and Kevin Hart for Treating Him Like Stranger Despite His Help