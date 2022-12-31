Cher Claims Willie Nelson's Tour Was Full of Drugs and It Smelled 'Exactly Like Marijuana'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'If I Could Turn Back Time' songstress talks about the longtime advocate for federal weed legalization with Kelly Clarkson, who says her time on his tour bus giving her the 'munchies.'

AceShowbiz - Cher has recalled there were drugs "everywhere" on Willie Nelson's tour bus. The "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer told "The Kelly Clarkson Show" the vehicle also stank of marijuana.

The 76-year-old singer added, "Oh my God, I’ve been on Willie Nelson's bus! It smells exactly like marijuana. I couldn't believe it. I mean, it was a terrible old bus, but he was great. And just drugs... everywhere."

Kelly Clarkson added about her time on the bus giving her the "munchies" during a chat with Cher on Monday, December 26, "It was so amazing. It was like as if you go into a store, like some old school Airstream in L.A... where they're selling. It was like, it was everything you kind of wanted it to be when you walked in, but then when you walked out, you were definitely hungry."

Willie who has been a lifelong advocate for federal weed legalization and launched his own cannabis company "Willie's Reserve" in 2015, told Rolling Stone magazine in 2019 he "wouldn't be alive" without marijuana and claimed it had "saved my life." The 89-year-old star added, "I wouldn't have lived 85 years if I'd have kept drinking and smoking like I was when I was 30, 40 years old. I think that weed kept me from wanting to kill people. And probably kept a lot of people from wanting to kill me, too... out there drunk, running around."

Cher and Kelly's admissions come after Snoop Dogg says the highest he ever got on drugs was while parting with country music veteran Willie. The 51-year-old rapper said he wanted to stop smoking weed when he was with the 89-year-old but didn't want to show "weakness."

Dad-of-four Snoop, born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., said on the new episode of the "Let's Go!" podcast with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray when he was asked when he was most stoned, "With Willie f**king Nelson. We was in Amsterdam on 4/20 (the annual worldwide cannabis celebration on April 20), and he was doing a concert out there."

"So, we went back to his hotel room, and we was playing dominoes. Me and him were playing dominoes one-on-one," he shared. "He (was) whooping my a**, and I'm just getting higher and higher and higher. He just keep passing it (the joint) to me, and I'm like, 'This old mother**ker outsmoking me.' "

