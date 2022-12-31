Cheryl Burke Says 2022 'Did Everything It Could to Try and Break' Her Following Divorce

Instagram Celebrity

Following her 'Dancing with the Stars' exit and Matthew Lawrence divorce, the pro dancer is 'so ready' to ring in the new year by leaving her past behind.

AceShowbiz - Cheryl Burke is looking forward to the "next chapter" of her life. This year, the 38-year-old dancer said goodbye to "Dancing with the Stars" after 26 seasons while she also split from her husband of almost three years, Matthew Lawrence, and, as 2022 draws to a close, Cheryl vowed to "no longer be defined by my past."

"When you see me crying at 11,59pm on NYE don't think it's because I'm sad. It's because I MADE IT through the years that did everything it could to try and break me, and there were a lot of moments when I thought I would but here I AM," she wrote in a TikTok clip.

Cheryl added, "Ready to move forward, to no longer be defined by my past, and SO ready to start the next chapter of my life. 2023, LET'S SHOW'EM HOW IT'S DONE!"

Cheryl recently likened her "Dancing with the Stars" exit to getting divorced. She said, "I am overwhelmed. I've been trying to hold back the tears, I would say, because I wanted to really perform the best I could. Now with all of that behind me, it's bittersweet … but I have to just trust my intuition."

"[It's been] so hard. This is like another type of divorce, but an amicable one. I do know though that I love to evolve as a human being. I think for me, I've done 26 seasons as a professional dancer and I know I'm more than capable to do other things as well."

Despite this, Cheryl has suggested that she'd be open to return to the show one day. Len Goodman also walked away from the programme on the same night as Cheryl and she's already been tipped to replace him on the judging panel.

Responding to the speculation, Cheryl explained, "I never thought in a million years I would retire the same season as Len Goodman. Honestly, I would love to evolve within the ['DWTS'] family, but if that doesn't happen? All good. I had to do this for me."

