Andy Cohen Loves John Mayer for Openly Saying 'Stuff That Straight Guys Don't Normally Say'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Watch What Happens Live' host explains he becomes best friends with the 'Your Body Is Wonderland' hitmaker because the singer is 'in touch' with his emotions.

Dec 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Andy Cohen claims John Mayer is "in touch" with his emotions. The 54-year-old star has become close friends with "You're Gonna Live Forever in Me" singer John, 45, and revealed that their friendship is based on things "guys don't normally say" to each other.

"John Mayer is someone who is very in touch with his emotions. He very quickly in our friendship started saying, 'You know what, I gotta tell you something - I love you. He is someone to say, 'I love you and I cherish you and I cherish our friendship' - just this stuff that straight guys aren't necessarily supposed to say," he said on the "Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi".

Earlier this year, guitarist John Mayer - who has previously dated the likes of Jessica Simpson, Minka Kelly, Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry, and Taylor Swift - opened up about his friendship with the "Watch What Happens Live" star - who has children Benjamin, three, and eight month old Lucy via surrogate - noting that he is a "friend of the world" and explained that he is just a friend that he can "count on."

He said, "Andy really is the world's friend. I've walked with him down city streets and been on FaceTime with him as he goes about his day, and each and every time he's recognized, he's said 'hello' to just like a friend. 'What's up Andy?' 'Hey Andy!' 'Loved what you said about de Blasio!' He's also my friend, my dear friend. And there are times in life when you just need a friend you can count on!"

