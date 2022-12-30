YFN Lucci Denies Being Summoned to Testify in Young Thug's RICO Case

Facebook Celebrity

Meanwhile, three other defendants in the YSL RICO case have been offered plea deals, but only one of them, Trontavious Stephens a.k.a. Tick a.k.a. Slug, takes it, while the other two decline.

Dec 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - YFN Lucci refuses to be dragged into Young Thug's RICO case while he is fighting his own legal battle in jail. Thug's nemesis denies reports which stated that he is being named a witness in the YSL Records founder's case.

"Any party can announce for example that Abraham Lincoln is on their witness list, but those words alone are meaningless," Lucci's attorney Drew Findling tells TMZ. "So, to be 100% clear, Rayshawn Bennett (Lucci) will not be a witness in the YSL case."

Lucci is currently sitting behind bars while awaiting trial on murder charges. When Thug and his associates were arrested in a sweeping RICO indictment, there was speculation that Lucci ratted on Thugger to cut his own plea deal. His attorney, however, insisted, "His focus, as it should be, is on his pending Fulton County case."

Reports that Lucci might be testifying in Thug's RICO case surfaced after a prosecutor brought up Lucci and Thug's beef during a hearing in June. "[Thug] got into a beef, if you will, with another rapper by the name of Rayshawn Bennett, also known as YFN Lucci," the prosecutor said in court.

The prosecutor alleged that Thug rapped about shooting at Lucci's mother on his song "Bad Boy" featuring Juice WRLD. "At some point, Lucci's mother was shot at and the song comes out, 'Bad Boy', that says, uh, let's see… 'You better watch the way you breathe around me 'fore that breath be your last boy, Smith & Wesson .45 put a hole in his heart, better not play with me, killers stay with me, I shot at his mommy now he no longer mention me,' " the prosecutor pointed out.

Thug and Lucci's beef aside, another co-defendant in the YSL RICO case has copped a plea deal. Trontavious Stephens a.k.a. Tick a.k.a. Slug accepted a plea deal on Thursday, December 29. "He received 10 years, with 2 yrs time served & remaining 8 yrs on probation. He will be released," according to Cathy Russon, the Executive Producer at Law&Crime Network.

As part of the deal, Tick agreed to testify truthfully at the trial. Additionally, he is unable to assert the fifth amendment, putting him in the same position with Antonio Sledge a.k.a. Mounk Tounk, who has also given up his right to plead the fifth.

Tick additionally admitted that he's the one referred to by Thugger on his song "You". On the track, the 31-year-old raps, "She gettin' robbed my Tick."

According to the latest report, two other defendants were actually also offered plea deals, but they decided not to take them.

Tick is the eighth YSL associate to cop a plea deal after Gunna, Slimelife Shawty, Lil Duke, Walter Murphy, Thug's brother Quantavious Grier a.k.a. Unfoonk, Antonio Sumlin a.k.a. Obama and Antonio Sledge a.k.a. Mounk Tounk.

You can share this post!