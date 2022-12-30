 

Chrisean Rock's Brother Mookie Arrested, Slapped With Attempted Murder Charge

Obadiah Malone, who goes by 'Mookie', was taken into custody on Tuesday, December 27 after he allegedly shot a 39-year-old man on October 10, 2022, in Southwest Baltimore before 8:45 P.M. that day.

AceShowbiz - Chrisean Rock's brother is having trouble with the law. Obadiah Malone, who goes by "Mookie", was reportedly arrested this week and has since been charged with attempted 1st-degree murder.

The 31-year-old was taken into custody on Tuesday, December 27 after he allegedly shot a 39-year-old man on October 10, 2022, in Southwest Baltimore. The incident reportedly took place before 8:45 P.M. that day.

Police officers were then "called to investigate a shot spotter alert." After arriving at the scene, they found "evidence of a shooting." Shortly afterward, cops were also told that a shooting victim had just walked into a hospital to be treated for injuries.

Luckily, the alleged victim survived. It remains unclear what prompted the shooting. Neither Mookie nor his sister Chrisean has issued statements regarding the allegations.

Mookie himself recently put his famous sibling on blast. In a video shared on Instagram Story, Mookie described the reality star and her on-and-off boyfriend Blueface as the "brokest celebrities in Hollywood."

"Y'all are the brokest celebrities in Hollywood," Chrisean's brother began his message. "And the most lit right now. I'm mad at y'all that y'all not taking advantage of this lit s**t and getting some money with it."

He went on to slam his little sister for claiming that she takes care of their family. He fumed, "B***h I take care of everybody. You don't do s**t. You don't got no emotions. You don't do s**t for nobody. When mommy wanted to come home, I paid for her flight home. I mad at you because you broke."

This was not the first time Chrisean and Blueface were involved in a drama with her family. Months prior, the "Bleed It" rapper beat up her father during an altercation. However, she defended her beau instead of her dad.

