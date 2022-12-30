Andrew Tate's Rep Issues Statement After He's Arrested for Human Sex Trafficking

Instagram Celebrity

The controversial social media influencer and his brother Tristan Tate were arrested after police managed to locate him using a video he took to respond Greta Thunberg's diss.

AceShowbiz - Andrew Tate's spokesperson has finally issued a statement following his arrest for human sex trafficking. The controversial media personality, along with his sibling Tristan Tate, was busted on Thursday, December 29 in Pipera, Romania.

In a statement to the Daily Mirror, the rep said that Andrew "will always assist and help" the authorities. "We cannot provide any details at the moment regarding alleged reports that they have been detained. However, Andrew and Tristan Tate have the utmost respect for the Romanian authorities and will always assist and help in any way they can," so the spokesperson stated.

According to reports, the British former kickboxer and his brother have been under investigation since the Spring of this year. They have been accused of kidnapping two young girls, one who is an American citizen and the other who is Romanian, in their villa in the town of Voluntari.

Romania's Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) confirmed in a statement that cops raided five homes tied to four suspects as part of an investigation into organized crime, human trafficking and rape.

It did not name the four suspects but said two were Romanian citizens and two were British citizens, who allegedly kept at least six women captive in houses surrounding Bucharest, where they were sexually assaulted and forced to produce pornography for social media under threats of violence.

DIICOT said in its statement that the victims were threatened with "physical violence and mental coercion (through intimidation, constant surveillance, control and invoking alleged debts)."

As for his arrest, Internet sleuths have speculated that a video Tate took of himself helped authorities locate and place him in Romania. He posted the clip on Wednesday, December 28, in response to a clap back from Greta Thunberg, which showed him eating food from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry's Pizza.

The beef between Andrew and Greta started on December 28 when the 36-year-old decided to inform the 19-year-old climate change activist about his car collection, which he said totals 33 vehicles. "This is just the start," he wrote. "Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions."

Andrew became the most-searched man on the Internet earlier this year before he was banned from social media sites including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter, as well as YouTube. His Twitter account was restored when Elon Musk completed his takeover of the tech giant and he resumed posting immediately.

