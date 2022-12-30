 

Christopher Mintz-Plasse Have a Toast With Fiancee Britt Bowman After Engagement

Christopher Mintz-Plasse Have a Toast With Fiancee Britt Bowman After Engagement
Instagram
Celebrity

The 33-year-old shared the exciting news via Instagram on Thursday, December 29 by sharing a photo of him and his now-fiancee locking lips as she showed off her new ring.

  • Dec 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Christopher Mintz-Plasse closed out 2022 by taking his relationship with Britt Bowman to a whole new level. The "Superbad" actor finally proposed to his girlfriend after dating for more than five years.

The 33-year-old shared the exciting news via Instagram on Thursday, December 29. He shared a photo of him and his now-fiancee locking lips as she showed off her new ring.

In another snap, the couple could be seen having a toast in the kitchen. Christopher also attached a hilarious photo of him getting down on his knee while playfully proposing his pal Matthew Koma. "Life's over!!!" he quipped in the caption, adding three red heart emojis.

  Editors' Pick

The post has since been flooded with congratulatory comments from his famous pals. One in particular was Alison Brie, who gushed, "Awwww congrats!!!" Mandy Moore added, "Congrats!!!!!" Angourie Rice, who stars in "Senior Year", chimed in, "CONGRATULATIONS!!!"

Britt also expressed her joy on her own Instagram page. Posting more photos, she penned, "@mintzplasse did a thing [a ring emoji] 12.24.22." She also included Nebraska as a location tag.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Andrew Tate and His Brother Busted in Romania for Human Sex Trafficking

Chrisean Rock's Brother Mookie Arrested, Slapped With Attempted Murder Charge
Latest News
Andrew Tate's Rep Issues Statement After He's Arrested for Human Sex Trafficking
  • Dec 30, 2022

Andrew Tate's Rep Issues Statement After He's Arrested for Human Sex Trafficking

Chrisean Rock's Brother Mookie Arrested, Slapped With Attempted Murder Charge
  • Dec 30, 2022

Chrisean Rock's Brother Mookie Arrested, Slapped With Attempted Murder Charge

Christopher Mintz-Plasse Have a Toast With Fiancee Britt Bowman After Engagement
  • Dec 30, 2022

Christopher Mintz-Plasse Have a Toast With Fiancee Britt Bowman After Engagement

Andrew Tate and His Brother Busted in Romania for Human Sex Trafficking
  • Dec 30, 2022

Andrew Tate and His Brother Busted in Romania for Human Sex Trafficking

Idris Elba Says Music Allows Him to Express Himself Without Being Afraid of Getting Canceled
  • Dec 30, 2022

Idris Elba Says Music Allows Him to Express Himself Without Being Afraid of Getting Canceled

'9-1-1 Lone Star' Actor Tyler Sanders' Cause of Death Revealed Six Months After His Passing
  • Dec 30, 2022

'9-1-1 Lone Star' Actor Tyler Sanders' Cause of Death Revealed Six Months After His Passing

Most Read
Boosie Badazz Lets Driver Slide Following a Minor Car Accident, But Asks One Thing
Celebrity

Boosie Badazz Lets Driver Slide Following a Minor Car Accident, But Asks One Thing

Drake Accused of Kicking Woman Out of His House After Hooking Up With Her

Drake Accused of Kicking Woman Out of His House After Hooking Up With Her

Roc Nation Trends on Twitter as Many Poke Fun at Tory Lanez Dad's Viral Court Video

Roc Nation Trends on Twitter as Many Poke Fun at Tory Lanez Dad's Viral Court Video

Karrine Steffans Expecting Second Child, Her First With Celebrity Chef Kwame Onwuachi

Karrine Steffans Expecting Second Child, Her First With Celebrity Chef Kwame Onwuachi

Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Dishes On Their Restful Reunion After the WNBA Star's Release

Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Dishes On Their Restful Reunion After the WNBA Star's Release

Tom Brady Finally Enjoys Holiday With Kids After Their Christmas Trip to Gisele's Home Country

Tom Brady Finally Enjoys Holiday With Kids After Their Christmas Trip to Gisele's Home Country

Lil Nas X Reveals He Has a Secret Son, Shares First Photos

Lil Nas X Reveals He Has a Secret Son, Shares First Photos

Paula Abdul Slammed After Major Photoshop Fail Makes Her Look Like Teenager

Paula Abdul Slammed After Major Photoshop Fail Makes Her Look Like Teenager

Kanye West Has Been Missing for Weeks, Ex-Associate Says

Kanye West Has Been Missing for Weeks, Ex-Associate Says