Christopher Mintz-Plasse Have a Toast With Fiancee Britt Bowman After Engagement

Dec 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Christopher Mintz-Plasse closed out 2022 by taking his relationship with Britt Bowman to a whole new level. The "Superbad" actor finally proposed to his girlfriend after dating for more than five years.

The 33-year-old shared the exciting news via Instagram on Thursday, December 29. He shared a photo of him and his now-fiancee locking lips as she showed off her new ring.

In another snap, the couple could be seen having a toast in the kitchen. Christopher also attached a hilarious photo of him getting down on his knee while playfully proposing his pal Matthew Koma. "Life's over!!!" he quipped in the caption, adding three red heart emojis.

The post has since been flooded with congratulatory comments from his famous pals. One in particular was Alison Brie, who gushed, "Awwww congrats!!!" Mandy Moore added, "Congrats!!!!!" Angourie Rice, who stars in "Senior Year", chimed in, "CONGRATULATIONS!!!"

Britt also expressed her joy on her own Instagram page. Posting more photos, she penned, "@mintzplasse did a thing [a ring emoji] 12.24.22." She also included Nebraska as a location tag.

