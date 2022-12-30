 

Mark Ronson's Ex-Wife Josephine de La Baume Debuts Baby Bump as She Announces Pregnancy

Mark Ronson's Ex-Wife Josephine de La Baume Debuts Baby Bump as She Announces Pregnancy
Instagram
Celebrity

The French actress, who was married to the British-American DJ from 2011 to 2017, is currently expecting her first child with guitarist Carlos O'Connell.

  • Dec 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Mark Ronson's ex-wife is going to be a mom soon. Josephine de La Baume revealed she's expecting her first child with Carlos O'Connell by sharing photos of her debuting her baby bump.

The 38-year-old beauty shared the maternity shoot for L'Officiel magazine on Instagram. In the pictures, she could be seen rocking several outfits, including a sheer pink nightgown and a cut-out black dress.

Another snap, meanwhile, showed the French actress posing nude in a bathtub. Her partner, who is the Fontaines D.C. guitar player, planted a kiss on her butt.

  Editors' Pick

Carlos himself shared the identical photos on his own page. In the caption, he gushed, "Blessed with a year of surprise and beauty. on to the next: chapter 1."

It was unclear when Josephine and Carlos began dating. The two, however, first made headlines in 2020 when her rock band, Film Noir, collaborated with his own band.

Josephine tied the knot with Mark in 2011 but filed for divorce from him in 2017. The divorce was finalized in the following year. The British-American DJ has since moved on with Grace Gummer.

Mark confirmed his marriage to Meryl Streep's daughter in September 2021. Posting a black-and-white photo of the two, he penned, "To my truest love...out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And i'm sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love."

"I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond," the musician added. "Forever and ever yours [several red heart emojis] (and yes, we got married)."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kel Mitchell's Daughter Accuses Him of Being an Absent Dad, Calls Him 'Fake'

Nick Cannon's BM Alyssa Scott Gives Birth to His 12th Child One Year After Son Zen's Death
Related Posts
Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer Expecting First Child, Due to Welcome Baby in a Few Months

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer Expecting First Child, Due to Welcome Baby in a Few Months

Mark Ronson Gushes Over His 'Incredible' Wife Grace Gummer on Their First Wedding Anniversary

Mark Ronson Gushes Over His 'Incredible' Wife Grace Gummer on Their First Wedding Anniversary

Mark Ronson Shares First Wedding Picture With New Wife Grace Gummer

Mark Ronson Shares First Wedding Picture With New Wife Grace Gummer

Mark Ronson Days Away From Tying the Knot With Grace Gummer

Mark Ronson Days Away From Tying the Knot With Grace Gummer

Latest News
Bob Saget's Wife Remembers Late Star in Bittersweet Post on Christmas Day
  • Dec 30, 2022

Bob Saget's Wife Remembers Late Star in Bittersweet Post on Christmas Day

Nick Cannon's BM Alyssa Scott Gives Birth to His 12th Child One Year After Son Zen's Death
  • Dec 30, 2022

Nick Cannon's BM Alyssa Scott Gives Birth to His 12th Child One Year After Son Zen's Death

John Lennon's Ex-PA Defends Supplying Him With Heroin: I Didn't Want Him to Use Street Drugs
  • Dec 30, 2022

John Lennon's Ex-PA Defends Supplying Him With Heroin: I Didn't Want Him to Use Street Drugs

Pele Lost Battle With Cancer at Age 82
  • Dec 30, 2022

Pele Lost Battle With Cancer at Age 82

Mark Ronson's Ex-Wife Josephine de La Baume Debuts Baby Bump as She Announces Pregnancy
  • Dec 30, 2022

Mark Ronson's Ex-Wife Josephine de La Baume Debuts Baby Bump as She Announces Pregnancy

Marie Osmond Reveals How She Will 'Spoil' Her Family 'Rotten' This Holiday
  • Dec 30, 2022

Marie Osmond Reveals How She Will 'Spoil' Her Family 'Rotten' This Holiday

Most Read
Boosie Badazz Lets Driver Slide Following a Minor Car Accident, But Asks One Thing
Celebrity

Boosie Badazz Lets Driver Slide Following a Minor Car Accident, But Asks One Thing

Drake Accused of Kicking Woman Out of His House After Hooking Up With Her

Drake Accused of Kicking Woman Out of His House After Hooking Up With Her

'Happy' Wendy Williams Greets Fans Following Rehab Stint and Health Woes

'Happy' Wendy Williams Greets Fans Following Rehab Stint and Health Woes

Roc Nation Trends on Twitter as Many Poke Fun at Tory Lanez Dad's Viral Court Video

Roc Nation Trends on Twitter as Many Poke Fun at Tory Lanez Dad's Viral Court Video

Gisele Bundchen Looks Happy When Celebrating First Christmas Without Tom Brady After Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Looks Happy When Celebrating First Christmas Without Tom Brady After Divorce

Bob Marley's Grandson Joseph Mersa Dead at 31

Bob Marley's Grandson Joseph Mersa Dead at 31

Karrine Steffans Expecting Second Child, Her First With Celebrity Chef Kwame Onwuachi

Karrine Steffans Expecting Second Child, Her First With Celebrity Chef Kwame Onwuachi

Tom Brady Finally Enjoys Holiday With Kids After Their Christmas Trip to Gisele's Home Country

Tom Brady Finally Enjoys Holiday With Kids After Their Christmas Trip to Gisele's Home Country

Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Dishes On Their Restful Reunion After the WNBA Star's Release

Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Dishes On Their Restful Reunion After the WNBA Star's Release