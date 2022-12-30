Mark Ronson's Ex-Wife Josephine de La Baume Debuts Baby Bump as She Announces Pregnancy

Instagram Celebrity

The French actress, who was married to the British-American DJ from 2011 to 2017, is currently expecting her first child with guitarist Carlos O'Connell.

AceShowbiz - Mark Ronson's ex-wife is going to be a mom soon. Josephine de La Baume revealed she's expecting her first child with Carlos O'Connell by sharing photos of her debuting her baby bump.

The 38-year-old beauty shared the maternity shoot for L'Officiel magazine on Instagram. In the pictures, she could be seen rocking several outfits, including a sheer pink nightgown and a cut-out black dress.

Another snap, meanwhile, showed the French actress posing nude in a bathtub. Her partner, who is the Fontaines D.C. guitar player, planted a kiss on her butt.

Carlos himself shared the identical photos on his own page. In the caption, he gushed, "Blessed with a year of surprise and beauty. on to the next: chapter 1."

It was unclear when Josephine and Carlos began dating. The two, however, first made headlines in 2020 when her rock band, Film Noir, collaborated with his own band.

Josephine tied the knot with Mark in 2011 but filed for divorce from him in 2017. The divorce was finalized in the following year. The British-American DJ has since moved on with Grace Gummer.

Mark confirmed his marriage to Meryl Streep's daughter in September 2021. Posting a black-and-white photo of the two, he penned, "To my truest love...out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And i'm sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love."

"I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond," the musician added. "Forever and ever yours [several red heart emojis] (and yes, we got married)."

