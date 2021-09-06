Mark Ronson Shares First Wedding Picture With New Wife Grace Gummer

Instagram/Brigitte Lacombe Celebrity

The 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker is celebrating as a newlywed as he has just exchanged wedding vows with his fiancee Grace Gummer after a few months of engagement.

AceShowbiz - Mark Ronson and actress Grace Gummer have tied the knot.

The musician and producer revealed the news via Instagram on Saturday (04Sep21), also his 46th birthday, calling Gummer "my truest love."

"Out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life," he captioned a photo of the newlyweds on their big day.

"And I'm sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love. I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours (and yes, we got married)."

Ronson did not reveal exactly when the couple exchanged vows, but reports suggest Mark and Grace, who is Meryl Streep's daughter, wed last month (Aug21).

It is not known if Gummer's famous mum and Foreigner guitarist Mick Jones, who is Ronson's stepfather, attended the low-key nuptials.

Ronson and Gummer became engaged in May (21), after dating for a year. Ronson confirmed the engagement news on his podcast in June.

Both have been married before - Gummer was wed to musician Tay Strathairn for just over a month in 2019 and Ronson's ex-wife is French actress Josephine de La Baume. He was also previously engaged to actress Rashida Jones from 2003 to 2004.

Before dating Grace Gummer, Mark Ronson spent most of his time working. "I was having success. So that's positive reinforcement for being a workaholic too, but I was also using it to run from s**t. I was definitely using it because it was a crutch at times," he said.

He later realized he needed to slow down. "At some point, if you do want to have a little bit of stability and balance in your life, you have to learn to let go," he explained. "So I think it took me a really long time to figure it out."