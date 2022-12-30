Nick Cannon's BM Alyssa Scott Gives Birth to His 12th Child One Year After Son Zen's Death

Instagram Celebrity

The model announces the baby's arrival via Instagram by sharing a heartfelt video of her delivering the infant in a hospital as she was accompanied by 'The Masked Singer' host.

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon closed out 2022 by becoming a father of 12. On Thursday, December 29, one of the comic's baby mamas, Alyssa Scott, informed her online devotees that she has given birth to his 12th child.

The model broke the news via Instagram by sharing a heartfelt video of her delivering the baby in a hospital as she was accompanied by "The Masked Singer" host. In the accompanying message, she remembered their late son Zen, who died of brain cancer last year at five months old.

Alyssa began her caption by writing, "December 14 2022. Our lives are forever changed. Zen is in every breath I take." She added, "I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever."

"I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying 'it's a girl' and the look of everything we've been through flash across his face," she added. "I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!"

Hours later, Alyssa shared a photo of her newborn daughter sleeping soundly as she was wrapped in a white onesie. In the accompaniment of the post, she gushed, "HI BABY !! 12/14/22," adding two pink heart emojis.

Aside from Halo and Zen, Nick is a dad to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 weeks, and twins Zion and Zillion, 18 months, with Abby De La Rosa, sons Rise Messiah, 10 weeks, and Golden Sagon, 5, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 23 months, with Brittany Bell, son Legendary Love, 5 months, with model Bre Tiesi, as well as daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 3 months, with LaNisha Cole.

