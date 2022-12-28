 

Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes Again After Insisting Holocaust Wasn't About Race

Cover Images/Adam Nemser
In her statement, 'The View' co-host says, 'It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments, especially after talking with and hearing people like rabbis and old and new friends weighing in.'

  • Dec 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Whoopi Goldberg once issued an apology for her Holocaust remarks. "The View" co-host expressed her remorse after facing backlash for insisting that the genocide wasn't about race.

"Recently while doing press in London, I was asked about my comments from earlier this year," the 67-year-old said in a statement on Tuesday, December 27. "I tried to convey to the reporter what I had said and why, and attempted to recount that time."

"It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments, especially after talking with and hearing people like rabbis and old and new friends weighing in," the Oscar winner added. "I'm still learning a lot and believe me, I heard everything everyone said to me."

In her statement, Whoopi acknowledged that Holocaust was indeed about race and she said her support for the Jewish community "has not wavered and never will." She continued, "I am still as sorry now as I was then that I upset, hurt and angered people.

"My sincere apologies again, especially to everyone who thought this was a fresh rehash of the subject. I promise it was not," the TV host further noted. "In this time of rising antisemitism, I want to be very clear when I say that I always stood with the Jewish people and always will."

Whoopi doubled down on her controversial remarks about the Holocaust in an interview with The Times of London. "My best friend said, 'Not for nothing is there no box on the census for the Jewish race. So that leads me to believe that we're probably not a race,' " she said.

When Times columnist Janice Turner pushed back on her by saying, "But the point here, I say, is Nazis saw Jews as a race," Whoopi asked back, "Yes, but that's the killer, isn't it?" She added, "The oppressor is telling you what you are. Why are you believing them? They're Nazis. Why believe what they're saying?"

Whoopi, who was suspended from "The View" in February for her initial comments, then emphasized that the Holocaust "wasn't originally about race," adding that the Nazis also killed people they believed to be "mentally defective." She said, "Remember who they were killing first... They were not killing racial; they were killing physical."

