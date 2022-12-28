Anuel AA, Kodak Black and Nengo Flow Invade City Block in 'Sufro' Music Video

AceShowbiz -
Anuel AA returns with a new music video for one of his "LLNM2" tracks. On Tuesday, December 27, the Puerto Rican rapper/singer treated fans to visuals for "Sufro" featuring Kodak Black and Nengo Flow.
The clip shows the three musicians invading a city block as they hang out with their mobs. The 30-year-old Carolina-born artist even delivers his verses on the top of a family food market.
"Sufro" is the seventh track off Anuel's fourth solo studio album, "LLNM2". The 33-track set was released on December 9 via Real Hasta la Muerte and Sony Music Latin.
Aside from Kodak and Nengo, the project features guest appearances from Omega, David Guetta, Jowell & Randy, De La Ghetto, Yailin La Mas Viral, Bryant Myers and Mvsis. DaBaby, Treintisiete, Foreign Teck, Young Chimi, Lil Durk, Nicky Jam, RobGz, Zion and Randy are also featured on the album.