Anuel AA, Kodak Black and Nengo Flow Invade City Block in 'Sufro' Music Video

'Sufro' is the seventh track off Anuel's fourth solo studio album, 'LLNM2', which was released on December 9 via Real Hasta la Muerte and Sony Music Latin.

Dec 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Anuel AA returns with a new music video for one of his "LLNM2" tracks. On Tuesday, December 27, the Puerto Rican rapper/singer treated fans to visuals for "Sufro" featuring Kodak Black and Nengo Flow.



The clip shows the three musicians invading a city block as they hang out with their mobs. The 30-year-old Carolina-born artist even delivers his verses on the top of a family food market.

Aside from Kodak and Nengo, the project features guest appearances from Omega, David Guetta, Jowell & Randy, De La Ghetto, Yailin La Mas Viral, Bryant Myers and Mvsis. DaBaby, Treintisiete, Foreign Teck, Young Chimi, Lil Durk, Nicky Jam, RobGz, Zion and Randy are also featured on the album.

