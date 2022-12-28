Amber Rose and Murda Mook Get Into Screaming Match Over His Women With 'No Talent' Comments

Instagram Celebrity

The model got into a heated argument with the Harlem rapper during her appearance on 'Drink Champs', on which the latter makes comments about women with 'no talent.'

Dec 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Amber Rose is never shy to clap back at critics. The model got into a heated argument with Murda Mook during her appearance on "Drink Champs", on which the latter made comments about women with "no talent."

"I got a saying: Having no talent is the new talent," Murda said, before launching into some bars. During his freestyle, the emcee specifically appeared to criticize women for getting famous for sleeping with rappers.

He rapped, "Think about it, having no talent that's the new talent/ I saw a b***h on red carpet and I said tell me what you do/ She said, 'I'm pretty I pierced my clit, my titties, my belly button too/ I twerk for the Gram my videos get a hella bunch of views."

The "100 Dollar Bill" rapper continued, "That's very f**king cool but tell me what you do, it's disgusting/ H**s winning be the image they pumping/ B***es getting famous off of famous n***as they f**king."

Following the impromptu performance, Amber immediately challenged Murda. "Let me ask you a question. But what's the problem?" she asked, to which the Harlem native replied, "Nothing. I ain't have a problem with none of that s**t. I just report the news."

Not backing down, Amber continued pressing Murda, "OK, but you just freestylin' but you believe it?" Murda responded, "As having no talent is the new talent? Absolutely."

"But what's the problem? Like, do you feel some type of way?" Amber continued, prompting Murda to say, "No, 'cuz that don't got nothing to do with me." He added, "It's just what I see. If you think about it, right. It's a talent in itself though. If having no talent is a talent, now you're talented. You talented at not being talented."

"But who do you blame for that?" asked Amber, "Is it the girl's problem or is it the consumer?" Murda explained, "It's not even just about the females. Guys, the female thing that you just heard, that was just one aspect of it."

Amber then responded, "I just feel like guys should just never talk about women. It should never be a conversation."

"Yeah, as far as let's say like me, Kim Kardashian... Like it should never be a conversation amongst men because it's like you have to then blame the consumer, right? Because these girls, us, are like known as not having talent but we make a lot of money," Amber explained. "Don't hate the b***h, hate the consumer. You're observing a b***h making money because she's pretty and twerking. Let the b***h twerk and make her f**king money."

"It's always respect," she added. "I just feel like when it comes to men, and it's like 'hoes' and all that, right. Like y'all stick y'all d**k in everything but then you call us hoes for the consumer loving us."

"What I'm trying to say is those are derogatory labels, right? So like think of a white man calling you the n-word right?" Rose said. "Those are derogatory labels right? But as people of color we feel some type of way, but when it comes to men and women, a lot of men don't feel some type of way about the derogatory labels that are put on women, especially black women or women of color."

Amber is known for advocating equality when it comes to womnen's sexual liberation. In 2017, she held the SlutWalk which aimed to bring awareness to the issue.

