Machine Gun Kelly Gets Bitter Responses Over Clip of Him Wearing Cleavage-Baring Christmas Apron

The 'Bloody Valentine' crooner also leaves his fans and followers wondering whether he celebrates Christmas without his fiancee Megan Fox as she's absent from his post.

Dec 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Machine Gun Kelly is expressing himself but apparently fans don't seem to like his fashion taste. The rapper/actor has received bitter responses over a clip of him wearing a cleavage-baring Christmas-themed apron.

The 32-year-old singer took to his Instagram feed on Tuesday, December 27 to post a series of photos and videos of him wearing the apron with Christmas-themed graphic over a black-and-red plaid shirt while in the kitchen. He was also shirtless while wearing an apron and showed off his red fingernail polish in other clips.

MGK, real name Colson Baker, also shared a video of himself performing onstage wearing a Santa Claus hat. He made up Christmas songs with profane lyrics as he entertained the audience. "ima xxmas ho," so he captioned his post.

In the comments section, however, fans criticized his bizarre act. "Wtf are u doing bro," one person asked, while a second said, "Wtf happened to him." A third opined, "He's so ummm different…Went from a hardcore rapper to painting the nails red and doing high school punk rock. That's tough."

Meanwhile, others likened the "Bloody Valentine" crooner to Aaron Carter. "I today thought this was Aaron Carter," one person noted, with another agreeing, "I can see Aaron Carter in him." Someone else suggested that he's on drug, saying, "It's giving fentanyl!"

Amid the criticism, there were some who defended MGK. One person stressed, "For y'all hating in the comments he's still the same him [crying emoji] just cause you don't like rock music don't mean he's not himself, when he opens his mouth he still talk the same!" A second gushed over his look, "He so fine to meee."

Many also wondered why his fiancee Megan Fox was absent from the post. One fan asked, "Where's megan man!???!!" a second added, "WHERES MEG?!?!? U TWO OKAY??" A different fan said, "Hope u and Megan are okay…"

Megan, for her part, appeared to be posting nothing on her Instagram page. Her last post was a screenshot of Deadline's headline that read, "Megan Fox & '365 Days' Star Michele Morrone Set For Millenium Media's Sci-Fi Thriller 'Subservience'."

In the comments section of the "Transformers" beauty's last post, many joked that MGK should be ready for anything that may happen as she's starring opposite the hot Italian actor. "Let's all say goodbye to MGK [laughing with tears emoji]," one person commented. A second said, "Honestly mgk should be worried. That Italian man is [fire emoji]."

Another suggested Megan "REthink" about starring in the upcoming film, Someone else joked, "If this happens I'm just waiting for the 'TMZ confirmed Megan fox spotted on secret getaway with Morrone after split with Kelly.' "

